Hecker wins Player of the Week: Valparaiso junior Regi Hecker had herself quite the trip to Louisville, Kent. this past weekend. The Beacons outfielder posted a batting average of .667 and an OPS of 1.528 across three games on Saturday and Sunday. The performance earned Hecker the Missouri Valley Conference Player of the Week Award. Hecker marks the first hitter to win player of the week honors for Valparaiso since the team joined the MVC. Brown, Dunson honored: The Missouri Valley Conference unveiled its Scholar-Athlete teams on Tuesday and it featured a pair of Beacons. Valparaiso's Olivia Brown and Maya Dunson were both selected to MVC Scholar-Athlete teams, Brown to the First Team and Dunson to the Second Team.
UPDATE: Death of Winfield woman ruled a homicide, coroner says
UPDATE: Parents discovered battered, deceased Winfield woman; remembered as 'amazing' nurse
Kouts nurse practitioner found guilty of dodging federal payroll taxes
KFC is bringing back a fan favorite after a nearly 10-year hiatus
1 million-square-foot, 'once-in-a-lifetime building' walls erected in new business park
2 Illinois men each sentenced to over 90 years for killing of Portage High School student
Passed-out motorist found with lit marijuana cigarette, Portage police say
Man pulls gun at Jak's Warehouse family amusement center, police say
Man found dead from gunshot wound in Munster parking lot, coroner says
Wrong-way driver on U.S. 30 in Valpo was 3 times the legal drinking limit, police say
Mussels have carpeted Lake Michigan
Calumet City mayor taken to hospital after 4-vehicle crash
Region driver nabbed with $10K in cocaine, pot products, cops say
Attorneys start new law firm in Valparaiso, aim to serve clients nationally
Gary Public Library board torn apart by secret recording, lawsuit Edey tabbed Big 10 POY: Purdue's Zach Edey was named the Big Ten Player of the Year. Edey was also was named to the the Sporting News All-American First Team on Tuesday. The center is averaging 21.9 points, 12.8 rebounds, 2.3 blocks and 1.5 assists.
PHOTOS: Morgan Township hosts boys basketball sectional semifinals on Saturday
Kouts’ Landon Garrett (42) takes a shot against Hammond Academy of Science and Technology’s Jeremiah Patterson (13) and Jaden Starkey (20) in the second quarter during the 1A Sectional semifinals at Morgan Township Saturday morning.
Kouts’ Japheth Anweiler (3) gets a shot off with pressure from Hammond Academy of Science and Technoloy’s Isaiah Manley (24) and Rodrick Quinn (3) in the second quarter during the 1A Sectional semifinals at Morgan Township Saturday morning.
Kouts’ Matthew Baker (30) tries to stop Hammond Academy of Science and Technology’s Jayden Montague (34) as he goes to the basket in the first quarter during the 1A Sectional semifinals at Morgan Township Saturday morning.
Kouts’ Tristan Ballas (24) goes past Hammond Academy of Science and Technoloy’s Jayden Montague (34) and Gabriel Reyes (1) to the basket in the second quarter during the 1A Sectional semifinals at Morgan Township Saturday morning. Kouts will play for the championship after winning 84-58.
Kouts’ Spencer Andrews (22) goes through Hammond Academy of Science and Technology’s Gabriel Reyes (1) and Rodrick Quinn (3) to the basket in the second quarter during the 1A Sectional semifinals at Morgan Township Saturday morning. Kouts will play for the championship after winning 84-58.
Kouts’ Spencer Andrews (22) with Landon Garrett (42) secures the rebound against Hammond Academy of Science and Technology’s Gabriel Reyes (1) and Isaiah Manley (24) in the second quarter during the 1A Sectional semifinals at Morgan Township Saturday morning. Kouts will play for the championship after winning 84-58.
Kouts’ Gabe Matthes (14) and Hammond Academy of Science and Technology’s Gabriel Reyes (1) go after the loose ball in the second quarter during the 1A Sectional semifinals at Morgan Township Saturday morning. during the 1A Sectional semifinals at Morgan Township Saturday morning.
Hammond Academy of Science and Technology’s Jayden Montague (34) pressures Kouts’ Gabe Matthes (14) on hist shot in the first quarter during the 1A Sectional semifinals at Morgan Township Saturday morning.
Kouts’ Japheth Anweiler (3) passes the ball off with pressure from Hammond Academy of Science and Technology’s Jeremiah Patterson (13) and Elias Cross (14) in the first quarter during the 1A Sectional semifinals at Morgan Township Saturday morning.
Hammond Academy of Science and Technology’s Isaiah Manley (24) takes a three point shot against Kouts’ Spencer Andrews (22) in the first quarter during the 1A Sectional semifinals at Morgan Township Saturday morning.
Kouts’ Gabe Matthes (14) and Hammond Academy of Science and Technology’s Gabriel Reyes (1) go after the loose rebound in the second quarter during the 1A Sectional semifinals at Morgan Township Saturday morning.
DeMotte Christian’s Luke Terpstra (21) looks to pass the ball off against Morgan Twp’s Bryant Ricke (12) in the second quarter during the 1A Sectional semifinals at Morgan Township Saturday morning.
DeMotte Christian’s Jacob Miller (24) goes to the basket against Morgan Twp’s Hayden Grieger (22) in the first quarter during the 1A Sectional semifinals at Morgan Township Saturday morning.
Morgan Twp’s Bryant DeBoard (4) tries to stop DeMotte Christian’s Tony Bos (3) in the second quarter during the 1A Sectional semifinals at Morgan Township Saturday morning.
Morgan Twp’s Jack Wheeler (10) gets to the basket against DeMotte Christian’s Tony Bos (3) and Jayce Bultema (22) in the second quarter during the 1A Sectional semifinals at Morgan Township Saturday morning.
Morgan Twp’s Bryant Ricke (12) goes past DeMotte Christian’s Tony Bos (3) to the basket in the second quarter during the 1A Sectional semifinals at Morgan Township Saturday morning.
DeMotte Christian’s Jayce Bultema (22) looks to the basket with against Morgan Twp’s Jack Wheeler (10) and Jaiden Spratley (3) in the second quarter during the 1A Sectional semifinals at Morgan Township Saturday morning.
Keagan Holder splits DeMotte Christian defenders during the 1A Sectional semifinals at Morgan Township Saturday morning.
Kouts’ Keagen Holder (21) looks back to the basket against DeMotte Christian’s Gabe Rottier (4) in the first quarter during the 1A Sectional semifinals at Morgan Township Saturday morning.
