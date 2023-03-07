COLLEGE SOFTBALL

Hecker wins Player of the Week: Valparaiso junior Regi Hecker had herself quite the trip to Louisville, Kent. this past weekend. The Beacons outfielder posted a batting average of .667 and an OPS of 1.528 across three games on Saturday and Sunday. The performance earned Hecker the Missouri Valley Conference Player of the Week Award. Hecker marks the first hitter to win player of the week honors for Valparaiso since the team joined the MVC.

WOMEN'S BASKETBALL

Brown, Dunson honored: The Missouri Valley Conference unveiled its Scholar-Athlete teams on Tuesday and it featured a pair of Beacons. Valparaiso's Olivia Brown and Maya Dunson were both selected to MVC Scholar-Athlete teams, Brown to the First Team and Dunson to the Second Team.

MEN'S BASKETBALL

Edey tabbed Big 10 POY: Purdue's Zach Edey was named the Big Ten Player of the Year. Edey was also was named to the the Sporting News All-American First Team on Tuesday. The center is averaging 21.9 points, 12.8 rebounds, 2.3 blocks and 1.5 assists.

