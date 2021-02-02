SPORTS DIGEST: Valparaiso's revised spring Pioneer League schedule has been released.

College football
VU's schedule announced: Valparaiso's revised spring Pioneer League schedule has been released. The Crusaders will face Butler twice, opening the season March 13 in Indianapolis and then hosting the Bulldogs on March 27. VU also hosts Drake on March 20 and travel to Des Moines, Iowa, April 3. Valpo plays at Morehead State April 10 and host San Diego in the season finale April 17. The PFL champion will receive an automatic berth to the NCAA FCS Championship.
Pro basketball
Pacers snap Grizzlies' win streak: Domantas Sabonis had a season-high 32 points and 13 rebounds Tuesday night as the Indiana Pacers beat Memphis 134-116, snapping the Grizzlies' seven-game winning streak. The Pacers bulit a double-digit lead early and kept adding to it, finishing with a season-high point total. Sabonis made 11 of his first 12 shots and had a double-double (24 points, 11 rebounds) by halftime. He finished with 13 rebounds and recorded his 14th double-double in 16 starts. Malcolm Brogdon added 23 points and Myles Turner 22 for the Pacers (12-9). The Pacers started strong and led by as many as 15 points, on the way to a 37-27 edge after one period. The 37 points were a season high for the first quarter. The Pacers kept the pressure on, building a 71-50 lead at halftime. The 71 first-half points were another season high. The Pacers' Jeremy Lamb finished with 19 points. He has scored in double figures in seven of eight games after starting the season late due to injury.
Pro hockey
Blackhawks fall in shootout: Patrick Kane, Phlipp Kurashev and Dylan Strome scored for the Blackhawks in a 4-3 shootout loss to Carolina. The Hurricanes won the shootout 1-0 for the win. Kevin Lankinen had 38 saves for Chicago. Dominik Kubalik added two assists.
Pro baseball
Angels suspend Mickey Callaway after behavior allegations: Pitching coach Mickey Callaway was suspended by the Los Angeles Angels on Tuesday after allegations of inappropriate behavior toward several women who work in sports media. The Angels announced their decision a day after the allegations against the former New York Mets manager appeared in a report by The Athletic. The team “will work closely with MLB to conduct a full investigation,” Angels spokesperson Marie Garvey said. A person with knowledge of the Angels' decision to suspend Callaway says the coach has denied wrongdoing, which means he can't be fired for cause under California labor law without a full investigation of the allegations against him. The investigation by the Angels and Major League Baseball will begin swiftly, and could be completed this month. Callaway joined the Angels in October 2019, three weeks after he was fired by the Mets following two years in charge. Before that, the former major league pitcher spent five seasons as the Cleveland Indians' pitching coach. The five women who spoke to The Athletic on condition of anonymity gave detailed accounts of multiple instances of aggressive, inappropriate acts by Callaway over five years while he was employed by three teams.