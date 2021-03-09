SPORTS DIGEST: Valparaiso's Shay Frederick named MVC Scholar-Athlete

WOMEN'S BASKETBALL
Frederick named MVC Scholar-Athlete: Valparaiso junior Shay Frederick excels both on the court and off of it. The star guard was named to the Missouri Valley Conference Scholar-Athlete First Team on Tuesday. She carries a 3.86 grade point average as a marketing major. Frederick is fifth in the Valley in scoring (14.6 points per game) and leads the league in assists, dishing 4.7 per game.
WOMEN'S SOCCER
Marovich earns 100th career win: John Marovich earned his 100th career win as Valparaiso opened its home slate at Brown Field with a 2-0 win over Indiana State in Missouri Valley Conference play on Tuesday. Lauren Tornhorst scored the decisive goal in the 41st minute off a corner kick. Lindsey Dusatko scored four minutes into the second half and keeper Nikki Coryell registered a clean sheet.
PRO HOCKEY
NHL, ESPN reach agreement: The National Hockey League will return to ESPN beginning next season. The two sides have reached agreement on a seven-year contract that includes four Stanley Cup Finals, people familiar with the deal told The Associated Press. ESPN and the NHL had no comment. The deal was first reported by SportsNet in Canada. NBC is in the final season of a 10-year contract worth $2 billion that gives it national NHL rights, but the league will air on multiple networks in its next agreement. NBC has aired games since 2005 and is still among the bidders for the other part of the deal, which includes three Stanley Cup Finals. Most of NBC’s games air on NBC Sports Network, but that channel is being shut down by the end of the year. Most of NBCSN’s events are being shifted to USA Network. Fox Sports and CBS are also likely to put in bids. Fox had NHL rights from 1995-99. Where all three networks stand could become clearer after the NFL's television rights are finalized. NBC's deal with the English Premier League, which expires at the end of next season, is also up for renewal.
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
Miles shared nothing of allegations, Kansas AD says: Kansas athletic director Jeff Long said he pointedly asked his longtime friend, Les Miles, during the hiring process to be next football coach of the Jayhawks whether there was anything in his background that could potentially embarrass the university. Miles, according to Long, replied, “No.” Three years later, that answer has not only contributed to the sudden downfall of a popular coach who took LSU to two national title games and a championship, but also has thrown into disarray a Kansas program that hasn't had a winning season since 2008 amid a succession of failed coaches, dwindling fan support and overall apathy. The school and Miles agreed to a settlement late Monday, just days after he was placed on administrative leave amid sexual misconduct allegations from his tenure with the Tigers. Miles had about $8 million remaining on his contract through 2023, and Long said Tuesday that the settlement will amount to paying him through the rest of this year.