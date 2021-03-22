SPORTS DIGEST: Valpo announces Week 2 awards

College football

Men's basketball

Minnesota names former player, assistant as head coach: Minnesota hired Ben Johnson as its new men's basketball coach Monday, giving the former Gophers player and assistant a five-year contract — and favoring relationships over experience in the latest attempt to lift a long-middling program up to the top of the Big Ten. Johnson will replace Richard Pitino, who was fired after eight seasons and then took the job at New Mexico. The 40-year-old Johnson was on staff under Pitino with the Gophers for five seasons before spending the last three years at Xavier under Travis Steele. For Minnesota athletic director Mark Coyle, with university finances under pressure due to a steep reduction of revenues during the COVID-19 pandemic, this was bound to be a crucial hire. Williams Arena attendance has waned in recent seasons, as the Gophers frequently finished in the bottom half of the conference and the professional teams in town all got new or upgraded venues. "Ben is a proven coach who is ready to lead his own program," Coyle said in a statement distributed by the university. "He has earned this opportunity and is a tremendous teacher, recruiter and relationship builder. I am thrilled for him to lead his alma mater, and I am excited for the future of our men's basketball program." Johnson will be formally introduced at a news conference on campus today. His deal is pending completion of a background check and approval by the Board of Regents. "The University of Minnesota is such a special place and has impacted me in immeasurable ways on and off the court," Johnson said.