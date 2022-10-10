SPORTS DIGEST: Valpo athletes earn Valley honors

WOMEN'S SOCCER

Valpo's Hillman earns MVC honor: Valparaiso senior right back Abbey Hillman was named Missouri Valley Conference Women's Soccer Defensive Player of the Week after helping the Beacons earn shutouts against Illinois State and Evansville. Hillman also had a goal in the win over Evansville.

WOMEN'S VOLLEYBALL

Beacons' Hickey takes league award: Valparaiso freshman libero Emma Hickey is the MVC Women's Volleyball Defensive Player of the Week after averaging 7.25 digs per set in wins over Murray State and Belmont. Her 37 digs in a five-setter against Belmont tied a conference high for the season. Hickey is second nationally in total digs (416) and eighth in digs per set (5.47).

MEN'S GOLF

Valparaiso grad recognized again: Trine junior Mark Civanich, a Valparaiso grad, was named Michigan Intercollegiate Athletic Association Men's Golfer of the Week for the second straight week. He was medalist in two events, shooting 151 for 36 holes at the Region IV Preview and 72 for 18 holes at the MIAA Jamboree #3.

PRO SOCCER

Red Stars players call for team sale: Players for the Chicago Red Stars have called on owner Arnim Whisler to sell his stake in the team following a disturbing report into misconduct in the National Women's Soccer League. The players issued a joint statement Monday, a move that comes after the Red Stars' board of directors voted last week to remove Whisler as chairman and forbid him from participation in team operations. “We are united with the Board of Directors in their decision to remove Whisler from the organization entirely and look forward to finding a new majority owner who can help us realize the full potential that we as players always knew existed for this club,” the players' statement said.

PRO HOCKEY

Blackhawks add Tinordi: The Blackhawks have claimed defenseman Jarred Tinordi off waivers from the New York Rangers. The 30-year-old Tinordi scored a goal in seven games with New York last season. He was selected by Montreal in the first round of the 2010 draft. The Blackhawks open the regular season on Wednesday night at Colorado.