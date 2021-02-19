 Skip to main content
SPORTS DIGEST: Valpo earns first Opening Day win since 2014
SPORTS DIGEST: Valpo earns first Opening Day win since 2014

COLLEGE BASEBALL

Valpo earns first Opening Day win since 2014: Jeremy Drudge (Plymouth) hit a three-run home run in the second inning to give Valparaiso a lead it wouldn't relinquish in a 6-2 win over Alabama-Birmingham. Valpo (1-0) earned its first Opening Day win since beating Samford 6-5 in 2014. Sophomore Nolan Tucker (Hanover Central) walked with the bases loaded in the eighth to cap an 0-for-4 day as the leadoff man. Steven Fitzsimmons (Robinsdale Cooper/Golden Valley, Minn.) was 3 for 4 with three runs scored. Ryan Mintz (Willowbrook/Lombard, Ill.) allowed one run on four hits, striking out five over six inning of work after entering in the third inning.

MEN'S BASKETBALL

Pride can't climb out of first-half hole: Purdue Northwest put up 50 points in the second half, but it dug too big of a hole in the first half in an 89-75 loss to Ferris State on Friday. The Pride (7-7, 7-7 Great Lakes Intercollegiate Athletic Conference) dug a 16-point first-half deficit while shooting 34.8%. In the second half, PNW shot 63%, including a 7-for-11 clip on 3s. Vincent Miszkiewicz and Mikell Cooper scored a team-high 15 points apiece. Ferris State (7-8, 6-6) will host the second of a two-game series on Saturday.

 

WOMEN'S BASKETBALL

PNW wins in double OT: Danielle Neinnig's free throws with 2:12 left were enough for Purdue Northwest to beat Ferris State, but she added two more 1:24 left to reach a 63-60 final in double overtime. She scored a game-high 24 points and was efficient, shooting 5 of 8 on 3s and 7 for 8 at the free-throw line. Savaya Brockington struggled, shooting 7 of 23, but scored 19 points. Angel Galbraith played all 50 minutes, finishing with 12 points, five rebounds, three assists and three steals. The Pride (4-11, 4-11) earned their first win over Ferris State (5-10, 5-10) in seven tries.

PRO FOOTBALL

Packers cut two: The Green Bay Packers released linebacker Christian Kirksey and offensive tackle Rick Wagner, two of their main veteran free-agent additions from a year ago. Releasing both players opens about $10 million in cap space. Kirksey, 28, started all 11 regular-season games he played this season for the Packers, and he started one of their two playoff contests. He missed five games with a chest injury in 2020 after injuries limited him to seven games in 2018 and only two in 2019. Wagner, 31, played all 16 regular-season games for the Packers and made nine starts at right tackle. He also started each of Green Bay’s two playoff games.

