SPORTS DIGEST: Valpo earns first Opening Day win since 2014

PNW wins in double OT: Danielle Neinnig's free throws with 2:12 left were enough for Purdue Northwest to beat Ferris State, but she added two more 1:24 left to reach a 63-60 final in double overtime. She scored a game-high 24 points and was efficient, shooting 5 of 8 on 3s and 7 for 8 at the free-throw line. Savaya Brockington struggled, shooting 7 of 23, but scored 19 points. Angel Galbraith played all 50 minutes, finishing with 12 points, five rebounds, three assists and three steals. The Pride (4-11, 4-11) earned their first win over Ferris State (5-10, 5-10) in seven tries.

PRO FOOTBALL

Packers cut two: The Green Bay Packers released linebacker Christian Kirksey and offensive tackle Rick Wagner, two of their main veteran free-agent additions from a year ago. Releasing both players opens about $10 million in cap space. Kirksey, 28, started all 11 regular-season games he played this season for the Packers, and he started one of their two playoff contests. He missed five games with a chest injury in 2020 after injuries limited him to seven games in 2018 and only two in 2019. Wagner, 31, played all 16 regular-season games for the Packers and made nine starts at right tackle. He also started each of Green Bay’s two playoff games.