Boys tennis
Valpo edges Chesterton for title: Spencer Ross and Jake Nightingale won at No. 2 and 3 singles, respectively, to lead Valparaiso to a 3-2 win over Chesterton on Wednesday in the Portage Sectional championship. Ross won 6-1, 6-1, while Nightingale rallied to win 6-7 (5-7), 6-3, 6-2. Will Behrend and Matt Levenda won 6-3, 5-7, 6-4 at No. 1 doubles. Chesterton's Luke Liapes remained alive for the individual tournament with a 6-4, 6-7 (6-8), 6-3 win at No. 1 singles.
College track
Crown Point's Russin commits to IU: Maddie Russin is a Hoosier. The senior, and Crown Point’s top runner, announced via Twitter on Wednesday night that she is headed to Bloomington next year following a stellar high school career with the Bulldogs. Russin has qualified for the state meet in all three of her prep track seasons and claimed a state championship in the 800-meter run as a sophomore.
"Thank you to everyone who has supported me through this journey," Russin wrote in the tweet. "GO HOOSIERS!!"
Men's golf
VU's Willis named MVC Golfer of the Week: After taking medalist honors for the first time in his collegiate career, Valparaiso sophomore Garrett Willis was named the Missouri Valley Conference Golfer of the Week. He shares the weekly men’s golf honor with Illinois State’s David Perkins. Willis carded three-round 215 to top the field at the Zach Johnson Invitational at Glen Oaks Country Club in West Des Moines, Iowa. He posted a 54-hole score of 215 (+2, 72-73-70) on the par-71, 6998-yard course, closing out the event by going one under during the final 18 holes. Willis had a combined 11 birdies and became the first Valpo player to win a tournament since 2017 and just the fifth player to do so since the program relaunched in 2009-2010.
Gambling
Mobile sports betting set to start in Indiana on Thursday: Sports betting is ready to go legally online in Indiana on Thursday, a little more than a month after the state’s casinos started taking game wagers. Chicago-based Rush Street Interactive and Boston-based DraftKings both say they are set to launch the state’s first mobile sports wagering apps after receiving approval from the Indiana Gaming Commission. DraftKings is partnering with the Ameristar Casino in East Chicago and Rush Street with the French Lick Resort casino. In-person sports betting began during September at 10 of Indiana’s 13 state-regulated casinos and all three off-track betting parlors in the state. All Indiana casino operators are planning mobile betting apps, but no others have yet announced launch dates. Mobile wagering is expected to ultimately seize most of the state’s sports betting market. A report for the state gaming commission projected about two-thirds of sports bets will be done online within a few years, while more than 80% of sports wagering in New Jersey is being done over the internet or on smartphones. “They can be watching a game and playing along live,” said Paul Lieberman, the chief operating officer for DraftKings. “They can do it at a bar, they can do it at a restaurant.”