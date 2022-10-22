SPORTS DIGEST: Valpo football beats Morehead State on late TD

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

Dawson's TD run lifts Valpo to win: Aaron Dawson’s 28-yard touchdown run late in the fourth quarter lifted Valparaiso to a 40-35 Pioneer Football League win over host Morehead State on Saturday. Dawson rushed for 241 yards and two touchdowns on 31 carries for the Beacons (4-3, 3-1 PFL). Dawson’s run capped the scoring in a game that had four lead changes and four ties. Michael Appel threw for 245 yards and an interception for Valparaiso with Braden Contreras collecting 116 yards receiving with two TDs and Solomon Davis 109 yards.

PRO HOCKEY

Blackhawks' Mrazek sidelined: Blackhawks goaltender Petr Mrazek has missed practice because of a groin strain. The 30-year-old Mrazek was hurt during the second period of Friday night’s 4-3 overtime victory against the Detroit Red Wings. He finished with 15 saves on 18 shots. The Blackhawks host the Seattle Kraken on Sunday. Backup Alex Stalock made 10 saves in the win against Detroit. The Blackhawks recalled goaltender Arvid Soderblom from the minors after the game.

PRO FOOTBALL

Commanders put Went on IR: The Washington Commanders have put quarterback Carson Wentz on injured reserve with a finger injury. Wentz will miss at least the next four games. That stretch includes games at his first two NFL teams, Philadelphia and Indianapolis. Wentz underwent surgery to repair a broken ring finger on his right, throwing hand. Taylor Heinicke is expected to start for Washington against the Green Bay Packers Sunday with rookie Sam Howell backing up.

Broncos' Wilson will miss Jets game: The Denver Broncos have ruled out quarterback Russell Wilson for Sunday's game against the surging New York Jets. Wilson pulled a hamstring during Monday night's overtime loss to the Los Angeles Chargers. He was limited in practice all week and backup Brett Rypien took the bulk of the snaps. Rypien will get his second career start. His first one also was against the Jets back in 2020. He had two touchdown throws and three interceptions in Denver's 37-28 win at the Meadowlands. This is just the fourth game Wilson will miss in his 11-year NFL career.

WOMEN'S SOCCER

US gets World Cup schedule: The defending champion United States will face Netherlands in the group stage of the women’s soccer World Cup next summer in Auckland, New Zealand, setting up an early rematch of the 2019 World Cup final. The four-time champion United States was drawn in Group E with Vietnam, the Netherlands and a playoff winner still to be determined. The tournament has been expanded to 32 teams drawn into eight groups of four. The U.S. team will play all of its group matches in New Zealand in the tournament to be played at 10 stadiums in Australia and New Zealand in July and August 2023.