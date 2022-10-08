SPORTS DIGEST: Valpo football cruises to road win

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

Valpo moves to 2-0 in PFL: Valparaiso rallied from a seven-point halftime deficit, outscoring Presbyterian 27-0 in the final two quarters to win 41-21 Saturday in Pioneer Football League play in Clinton, South Carolina. Michael Appel Jr. threw touchdown passes of 41 yards to Jake Vickers and 30 yards to Solomon Davis for Valpo (3-2 overall), which is 2-0 in the PFL for the first time since 2003. Aaron Dawson had TD runs of 1 and 60 yards for the Beacons, while Mason Kaplan threw a 9-yard scoring pass to Matt Ross and Jahni Clarke added a 2-yard TD run. Appel was 8-of-11 passing for 127 yards and Kaplan was 10-of-14 for 113 yards. Dawson ran 23 times for 163 yards and Davis had five catches for 75 yards. Valpo returns to action next Saturday against Butler in the Hoosier Helmet game. Kickoff is scheduled for 1 p.m.

WOMEN'S TENNIS

Silva advances to MVC final: Valparaiso freshman Moria Silva is off to an undefeated start to her collegiate tennis career. Silva advanced to the Flight 2 singles title match with 3-0 weekend. The latest of the three matches was a 7-5, 6-4 defeat of Alexandra Abyasova from Illinois State in the semifinal match on Saturday. Silva and teammate Olivia Czerwonka will play for third place in the Flight 1 doubles semifinals on Sunday after losing to UIC. Czerwonka won in the Flight 1 singles bracket to give herself a spot in the fifth-place match in the consolation draw on Sunday.

PRO FOOTBALL

Wilson has partially torn lat: Denver Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson received an injection on Friday to alleviate discomfort near his throwing shoulder, a person with knowledge of the procedure confirmed to The Associated Press. The person, speaking on condition of anonymity because neither the team nor the QB's camp was publicly discussing the procedure, confirmed the report by the NFL Network on Saturday that Wilson received a platelet-rich plasma injection in Los Angeles to treat a strained latissimus dorsi. That's an injury that's more common in baseball players and isn't typically treated with an injection.The Broncos don't play again until Monday night, Oct. 17, against the Los Angeles Chargers (2-2) following their 12-9 overtime loss to the Indianapolis Colts on Thursday night. They're hoping the injection and round-the-clock care will keep Wilson from missing any games.Wilson popped up on the injury report Tuesday and coach Nathaniel Hackett said the quarterback's throwing shoulder had been “dinged up” in Denver's 32-23 loss at Las Vegas last weekend. Wilson completed 21 of 39 passes Thursday night, when he was evaluated for a concussion after attempting a tackle on one of his two interceptions. He stayed in the game after being cleared by medical staff.

- Associated Press