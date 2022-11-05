SPORTS DIGEST: Valpo football falls; South Suburban basketball wins

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

St. Thomas rolls by Valparaiso: St. Thomas, ranked No. 25 in the American Football Coaches Association FCS poll, had eight sacks en route to a 34-7 Pioneer Football League win over Valparaiso on Saturday at Brown Field. Aaron Dawson scored the only touchdown for Valpo (4-5, 3-3 PFL) on a 1-yard run in the third quarter. He had 62 yards on 17 carries and needs 45 more to reach the 1,000-yard mark. Solomon Davis had four catches for 84 yards and Michael Appel Jr. passed for 130 yards. The Beacons play at Marist next Saturday.

MEN'S BASKETBALL

South Suburban moves to 2-0: Sophomore Nakyel Shelton scored a career-high 42 points and grabbed 16 rebounds as NJCAA Division II top-ranked South Suburban opened its home schedule with a 103-64 win over Terra State (Ohio). Damontae Taylor had 15 points for the Bulldogs (2-0) and Chris Smith scored 11.

WOMEN'S VOLLEYBALL

Valpo falls on road: Valparaiso rallied from a two-set deficit before falling 25-21, 25-22, 22-25 22-25, 15-10 to host Murray State. Mallory Januski had 13 blocks for the Beacons (20-7, 8-7 Missouri Valley) and Emma Hickey had 30 digs.

PRO BASKETBALL

Nike splits with Irving: Nike has parted ways with Kyrie Irving. The shoe giant has announced that it will halt its relationship with the Brooklyn guard, who has been suspended by the Nets for what the team called a repeated failure to “unequivocally say he has no antisemitic beliefs.” The Nets made that move Thursday, and a day later, Nike made its decision as well. Irving tweeted a link to a film that contains antisemitic material and repeatedly refused to apologize until the Nets suspended him.