SPORTS DIGEST: Valpo football falls to Dayton

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

Valpo falls to Dayton late: Jake Chisholm scored a go-ahead touchdown on a 23-yard run with 18 seconds left and Dayton overcame three interceptions by Shane Hamm to beat visiting Valparaiso 31-24 on Saturday. Chisholm carried it 18 times for 103 yards and two touchdowns for Dayton (5-2, 4-1 Pioneer League). Hamm was 12 of 19 for 137 yards with a touchdown, and he added 25 carries for 129 yards. Michael Appel Jr. threw for 323 yards with two touchdowns and an interception for Valparaiso (4-4, 3-2). Braden Contreras and Solomon Davis each had 100-plus yards receiving and a touchdown. Brian Bartholomew tied it at 24 with 14:50 left in the fourth quarter on a 35-yard field goal.

MEN'S BASKETBALL

Valpo downs D-II Cedarville in exhibition: Ben Krikke had a double-double of 25 points and 13 rebounds as Valparaiso beat Division II Cedarville 83-79 in exhibition play at the Athletics-Recreation Center. Kobe King added 14 points and Cam Palesse scored 10 in his Beacons' debut. Valpo opens the regular season Nov. 7 at Toledo.

AUTO RACING

Verstappen beats Mercedes for pole: Max Verstappen inched closer to a record 14th victory of the Formula One season by holding off a pair of Mercedes and Mexican favorite Sergio Perez to win the pole for the Mexico City Grand Prix. It was the sixth pole of the season for Verstappen, who clinched his second consecutive F1 title earlier this month. Red Bull wrapped up the constructors title last week. Mercedes teammates George Russell and Lewis Hamilton qualified second and third. Mexican driver Sergio Perez was fourth on his home track.