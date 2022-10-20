SPORTS DIGEST: Valpo football player on national watch list

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

Valpo's Spelman on Rice watch list: Valparaiso defensive lineman Kevin Spelman is one of 25 freshmen in FCS to be named to the 2022 Jerry Rice Award watch list. Spelman, a redshirt freshman, is the only Pioneer Football League player up for the award, which goes to the top freshman in FCS. He is is among the PFL leaders in sacks per game (0.75), total sacks (4.5) and tackles for loss (6.5).

Concussion lawsuit could reach jury: A Los Angeles jury could be the first in the U.S. to decide whether the NCAA failed to protect college football players from repeated blows to the head that cause serious brain injuries. A jury was seated Thursday in a Los Angeles courtroom in the case of a former University of Southern California linebacker who had significant brain damage when he died at age 49. The widow of Matt Gee, who was on the 1990 Rose Bowl-winning squad, is suing the NCAA for wrongful death. The NCAA says it had nothing to do with Gee's death and his mental decline was from years of hard drinking. Hundreds of similar cases are pending against the NCAA.

CFP expansion 'not finished,' official says: The third in-person meeting of conference commissioners who manage the College Football Playoff since August ended without a resolution on expansion, but not without optimism. The CFP management committee, comprised of 10 major college football conference commissioners and Notre Dame’s athletic director, met for six hours. They worked on a plan to triple the number of playoff teams from four to 12 for the 2024 season. Playoff Executive Director Bill Hancock says the work is "not finished" and that time is running short.

PRO GOLF

Two share CJ Cup lead: Gary Woodland and Trey Mullinax share the lead at the CJ Cup in Ridgeland, South Carolina, with a 65. Rory McIlroy and Tom Kim got most of the attention. They were one shot behind at 66. McIlroy is the FedEx Cup champion who can reach No. 1 in the world this week with a win. Kim is the 20-year-old with two PGA Tour wins who has become popular with his peers. They matched birdies for much of the day at Congaree. McIlroy did it with his power. That includes one drive that reached the front of the green on the 366-yard 15th.

Thitikul shoots 63: Atthaya Thitikul has shot a 9-under 63 to set a tournament record and lead after the first round of the BMW Ladies Championship in Wonju, South Korea. She is a stroke ahead of 16-year-old amateur Minsol Kim and three up on a trio of players: A Lim Kim, Andrea Lee, and Yaeeun Hong. Thitikul had an eagle two on the 13th hole and added seven birdies without dropping a shot. Three more player carded 68s and were five off the lead: Lydia Ko, Lilia Vu, and Alison Lee.