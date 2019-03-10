College softball
Valpo pitching leads to two wins: Kelsie Packard had nine strikeouts over 10 innings and Jenna Edwards tossed 5 2/3 innings fo scoreless relief, leading Valparaiso to a pair of wins Sunday in Nashville, Tennessee.
Packard (6-3) scattered four hits in a 2-1 win over Lipscomb in the opener. Carly Trepanier had a solo home run, while Taylor Herschbach had the game-winning single in the 10th.
Edwards (2-4) had six strikeouts in a 2-0 win over Buffalo. Trepanier and Jaymee Lawton each had RBIs. Hannah Dybalski added a double for VU (8-8).
College baseball
Valparaiso falls to South Carolina: Blake Billinger and Brent Jones homered, but Valparaiso lost 12-6 to No. 24 South Carolina.
Billinger was 3-for-4 with two RBIs and a run scored. Jones was 3-for-4 with three runs scored and an RBI for the Crusaders (2-10).
Jeremy Drudge and Steven Fitzsimmons doubled for VU.
Kordik helps PNW win Florida opener: Purdue Northwest's Austin Kordik had a two-run home run and RBI single in a 7-3 win over Ave Maria in the opener of the Pride's Florida trip.
Alex Batistatos (Hobart) allowed 10 hits and three runs with two strikeouts over 6 1/3 innings for PNW (2-3). Sophomore Brandon Haczynski (Crown Point) came in to pitch for Batistatos in the seventh inning and shut Ave Maria down the rest of the way.
Hunter Thorne (Portage) had an RBI double.
Pro golf
Molinari charges to a 64 to win at Arnie's place: British Open champion Francesco Molinari delivered another big moment on the 18th green at Bay Hill, without wearing a red shirt and leaving the flag stick in the cup. His 45-foot birdie putt capped off an 8-under 64 to come from five shots behind Sunday and win the Arnold Palmer Invitational.
Molinari watched the birdie putt kiss off the pin and into the cup, and the normally reserved Italian raised his fist and hammered it down in celebration, knowing that would make him hard to beat.
He started so far back that Molinari finished nearly two hours before the round ended. It gave him a two-shot lead at 12-under 276, and no one got closer than two shots the rest of the way.
Triplett eagles 2nd playoff hole to win at Newport Beach: Kirk Triplett made a 12-foot eagle putt on the second hole of a playoff with Woody Austin on Sunday to win the Hoag Classic for his seventh PGA Tour Champions victory.
The 56-year-old Triplett forced the playoff with a similar left-to-right breaker for birdie on the par-5 18th, then matched Austin with a par on their first extra trip down the tree-lined hole.
"It was the exact same putt I had the first time through," Triplett said.
Olympics
US cyclist Catlin found dead in her home at age 23: Olympic track cyclist Kelly Catlin, who helped the U.S. women's pursuit team win the silver medal at the 2016 Rio de Janeiro Games, died Friday at her home in California. She was 23.
USA Cycling chief executive Rob DeMartini said in a statement Sunday that "the entire cycling community is mourning this immense loss. We are offering continuous support to Kelly's teammates, coaches and staff. We also encourage all those who knew Kelly to support each other through the grieving."
Catlin's father, Mark Catlin, told VeloNews that his daughter killed herself.
Pro baseball
White Sox, Cubs lose: Yoan Moncada homered for the White Sox in a 7-6 loss to the Athletics' split squad. Lucas Giolito struggled in his third start, allowing three runs on five hits and three walks in 4 2/3 innings.
Cubs pitcher Kyle Hendricks pitched three innings in his third start, allowing three runs in a 7-5 loss to the Brewers.