Women's volleyball
Valpo's Anderson earns preseason All-MVC honors: Valparaiso University junior setter Brittany Anderson was selected as one of seven members of the Missouri Valley Conference's preseason All-Conference team going into the 2019 season. Last season, Anderson earned First Team All-MVC honors, leading the nation in total assists, having 1,539 assists over Valpo's 38 matches. Anderson already ranks eighth in program history in career assists through two seasons and is on pace to set the program's career mark in that category.
Pro baseball
Gary SouthShore avoids sweep by RedHawks: The Gary SouthShore RailCats avoided a sweep from the Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks Tuesday night after a 2-0 shutout win at Newman Outdoor Field. RailCats pitcher Nile Ball pitched a career-high 5.1 shutout innings, getting his second win of the season. He only allowed three hits and struck out three. First baseman Alex Crosby went 2-for-4 and hit a leadoff home run on the second pitch of the night.
RailCats acquire catcher in three-team trade: The RailCats acquired catcher Jackson Smith from the Westside Woolly Mammoths and traded catcher Wilfredo Gimenez to the Fargo-Moorhead Redhaws for cash considerations and a player to be named as part of a three-team trade before Wednesday's series opener against the St. Paul Saints. Smith has not played professionally since 2018 after signing his first professional contract with the Woolly Mammoths of the United Shore Professional Baseball League (USPBL). Smith had a .277 batting average with 46 hits, 26 runs, four home runs and 17 RBIs in 42 games with the Woolly Mammoths.
Figure skating
Famed coach banned by SafeSport: Famed coach Richard Callaghan was banned from figure skating by the U.S. Center for SafeSport for sexual misconduct on Wednesday. Callaghan coached Tara Lipinski to Olympic gold in 1998 and also coached six-time U.S. champion Todd Eldredge. Callaghan was ruled "permanently ineligible" for actions involving a minor. He was accused by a former student named Adam Schmidt in a lawsuit. Schmidt alleged that Callaghan sexually abused him when he was 14-years-old in 1999. The abuse went on until 2001.
Pro football
New XFL adds teams: The XFL already has names for its eight teams and now needs players before play begins in February. The teams revealed Wednesday are the Los Angeles Wildcats, New York Guardians, DC Defenders, Dallas Renegades, Houston Roughnecks, St. Louis BattleHawks, Seattle Dragons and Tampa Bay Vipers. Former Oklahoma and Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Landry Jones became the XFL's first player after signing a contract recently.