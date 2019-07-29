College football
Valpo's Booker named to Preseason All-PFL Team: Valparaiso defensive back Jamari Booker has been named to the Preseason All-Pioneer Football League team. Booker earned All-PFL Honorable Mention honors last season with 91 tackles. He tied for fourth in the PFL with 8.2 tackles per game. He had 20 tackles against Davidson on Sept. 29.
Pro baseball
RailCats ink RHP May to first pro contract: The RailCats signed right-handed pitcher Darin May before Monday’s series finale against the Milwaukee Milkmen. In order to make room for May on the 23-man active roster, the RailCats placed right-handed pitcher Dugan Darnell on irrevocable waivers. May recently finished his senior season at California State Polytechnic University, Pomona, prior to signing his professional baseball contract. In 16 relief appearances with the Broncos, the right-hander went 2-0 with a 2.12 ERA and a team-best eight saves. In 17 innings, May yielded just four runs on 11 hits and two walks while striking out 24 batters. Darnell signed his first professional baseball contract with Gary on Wednesday and went 0-1 with a 3.60 ERA in three relief appearances. In five innings, Darnell allowed two runs on seven hits and three walks while striking out two.
Auto racing
7-time NASCAR champion Johnson gets new crew chief: On the brink of missing the playoffs for this first time in his career, seven-time NASCAR champion Jimmie Johnson is moving on to another new crew chief in the hope of reversing a serious slide into irrelevance. Johnson's bid to snap a tie with Dale Earnhardt and Richard Petty for career Cup titles is on the backburner for now, as the first goal becomes simply making NASCAR's postseason. Hendrick Motorsports on Monday made its second big shakeup in months atop Johnson's pit box and replaced Kevin Meendering with Cliff Daniels. Daniels will call the shots starting with Sunday's road course race at Watkins Glen International in New York.
Women's soccer
US Soccer says women's team has made more than the men: U.S. Soccer says the players on the World Cup champion women's national team were paid more than their male counterparts from 2010 through 2018. According to a letter released Monday by U.S. Soccer President Carlos Cordeiro, the federation has paid out $34.1 million in salary and game bonuses to the women as opposed to $26.4 million paid to the men. Those figures do not include benefits received only by the women, like health care. The federation released the figures as it moves toward mediating a federal lawsuit in which players for the women's team accused U.S. Soccer of "institutionalized gender discrimination" that includes inequitable compensation when compared to players on the men's team. Comparing compensation between the two teams is difficult because the pay structure is based on different collective bargaining agreements. For example, players for the women's team have a base salary while the men are paid based on matches and performance.