WOMEN'S SOCCER
Quillen named to Missouri Valley All-Tournament team: Ali Quillen finished her career with another all-conference award after denying a potential one-on-one opportunity from Drake in the 85th minute. The centerback was named to the Missouri Valley Conference All-Tournament team after helping lead the defense to allowing two shots on goal. Drake, however, won the game 1-0.
MEN'S SOCCER
Valparaiso draws Drake in Missouri Valley Tournament: For the third time since joining the Missouri Valley Conference, the Crusaders (4-12-1, 3-7-0 in MVC) will open the conference tournament against Drake (7-8-1, 4-5-1 in MVC). The Bulldogs have denied the Crusaders in the two previous tournaments. Kick-off is 1 p.m. at Loyola Soccer Park on Wednesday.
WOMEN'S BASKETBALL
Davis' 33 points, 10 boards lead Lady Vols past No. 15 Irish: Rennia Davis had a career-high 33 points and 10 rebounds to lead Tennessee past No. 15 Notre Dame 74-63 on Monday night. Davis became the first Lady Vol since Candace Parker with 30 points and 10 rebounds against a ranked opponent. Davis was 12 of 20 from the field, with five 3-pointers, to help Tennessee hand Notre Dame its fourth home loss in the past 115 contests. UConn has the other three wins at Notre Dame. Destinee Walker led Notre Dame (2-1) with 18 points. Sam Brunelle added 16 points.
PRO HOCKEY
Cherry fired for rant over immigrants: Don Cherry, Canada's most polarizing, flamboyant and opinionated hockey commentator, was fired Monday for calling immigrants "you people" in a television rant in which he said new immigrants are not honoring the country's fallen soldiers. Rogers Sportsnet President Bart Yabsley announced the decision following discussions with the 85-year-old broadcaster. Cherry derided immigrants by saying Saturday night, "You people ... you love our way of life, you love our milk and honey, at least you can pay a couple bucks for a poppy or something like that. These guys paid for your way of life that you enjoy in Canada, these guys paid the biggest price." The tradition of wearing poppies in Canada honors the country's war dead on Remembrance Day, which was observed Monday. Cherry has provided commentary following the first intermission of "Hockey Night in Canada" for more than three decades. Known for his outlandish suits, Cherry often mangled the names of foreign-born players over the years and occasionally weighed in with thoughts on politics. "Don is synonymous with hockey and has played an integral role in growing the game," Yabsley said. "We would like to thank Don for his contributions to hockey and sports broadcasting in Canada." The National Hockey League said in a statement that Cherry's remarks were "offensive and contrary to the values we believe in." Cherry has not apologized for his remarks.