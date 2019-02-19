Boys diving
Valparaiso's Schwartz wins Penn Regional: Valparaiso diver Jack Schwartz won the Penn Regional on Tuesday with a score of 469.75.
Schwartz finished fourth at regional last year. He won the event this time around, defeating Lake Central's Zach Ramacci (404.6) by over 65 points.
Michigan City's Peter Gondeck also qualified for Saturday morning's state finals, finishing seventh (345.75).
Lowell's Chris Breault finished ninth at 323.85, less than two points from the final qualifying spot.
High school basketball
LaPorte to sell basketball tournament tickets: The LaPorte Slicers will play the winner of the South Bend Riley-Penn game at 6:30 p.m. on March 1 at Penn. Full tournament tickets will be available in the LaPorte athletic office, beginning Thursday. Cost of a season ticket is $10.00. Single session tickets will be available at the gate for $6 each.
Gymnastics
USA Gymnastics hires NBA exec Li Li Leung as new CEO: Li Li Leung spent two years watching USA Gymnastics struggle through the aftermath of the Larry Nassar sexual abuse scandal. A former college gymnast at the University of Michigan who still considered herself "embedded" in the sport while serving as a vice president with the NBA, Leung kept waiting for things to get better.
Only they didn't. Leadership changed. More and more survivors stepped forward to detail their experiences at the hands of Nassar, a former national team doctor. The United States Olympic Committee began the process of stripping USA Gymnastics of its status as the national governing body. One of the U.S. Olympic movement's marquee programs was rudderless and fighting for its survival.
"I was frankly very, very disappointed in terms of where the sport and the organization had gotten to," Leung said.
So disappointed that she felt compelled to come home.
USA Gymnastics hired Leung as its new president and chief executive officer on Tuesday, a job she accepted in an effort to help the organization and the sport find a way forward.
"I have bled, sweated and cried alongside my teammates as well as other team members and other gymnasts," Leung said Tuesday. "And it really broke my heart to see where the sport was. We can do better for the sport. ... Our gymnasts deserve better."
The 45-year-old Leung, who will begin her new position on March 8, competed as a member of a U.S. junior national training team and represented the U.S. in the 1988 Junior Pan American Games. She helped Michigan win four Big Ten titles during her college career and served as a volunteer assistant gymnastics coach while earning two master's degrees at the University of Massachusetts. Her professional stops include stints at USA Basketball and the NBA.