SPORTS DIGEST: Valpo sets dig marks in MVC win

Women's volleyball
Valpo sets dig marks in MVC win: Valparaiso set three digs marks Tuesday in a 25-17, 22-25, 18-25, 29-27, 15-13 win over Drake in Missouri Valley Conference play. Valpo totaled 134 digs to break the program record in the rally-scoring era. The total is the most by a NCAA Division I team in a match this season, and the most by D-1 schools since October 2017. Bella Ravotto led the team with 36 digs. Jillie Grant had a team-high 26 kills and she added 21 digs. Haley Hart had 16 kills. Peyton McCarthy had 14 kills. Jaclyn Bulmahn added 13. Victoria Bulmahn had 57 assists and 26 digs.
Women's basketball
Valpo's Frederick named MVC Player of the Week: Valpo junior guard Shay Frederick (Greenville, Wis./Hortonville) has been named the MVC’s Player of the Week by College Sports Madness. Frederick took the ball from the top of the key and drove the right side of the lane to finish at the basket with 5.2 seconds to play to give Valpo the victory over Loyola. She also scored a career-best 28 points, then 20 in a pair of wins over Southern Illinois.
Pro baseball
Cubs win, White Sox tie: Cubs starter Kyle Hendricks struck out two in two scoreless innings in a 1-0 seven-inning win over San Diegoi. Javier Báez had one of the Cubs’ two hits. Adam Eaton had a double and sacrifice fly for the White Sox in a 4-4 five-inning tie against the Angels.
Pro football
Questions surround Nix III's death: Louis Nix III, a standout nose guard at Notre Dame before being drafted into the NFL, has died in Florida after being missing for several days, but many questions linger about the circumstances of his death. The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office said the 29-year-old Nix was reported missing Wednesday. An update tweeted late Saturday said Nix had been located, but didn't give any other details. An emailed request from The Associated Press for more information wasn't answered. Nix's mother, Stephanie Wingfield, told multiple Jacksonville news outlets on Sunday that authorities said her son died but haven't been able to tell her how. Family members say his car was pulled out of a pond near his home on Saturday. Video from local news stations shows crews removing a silver sedan from the water. The vehicle matches the description of the car authorities said Nix was possibly driving. It's unclear whether his body was inside. “They said they couldn’t give me any more information,” Wingfield told WJXT-TV. In an interview with the Florida Times-Union, she said police said “it didn't look like foul play.”