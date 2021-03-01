SPORTS DIGEST: Valpo sets dig marks in MVC win

Pro football

Questions surround Nix III's death: Louis Nix III, a standout nose guard at Notre Dame before being drafted into the NFL, has died in Florida after being missing for several days, but many questions linger about the circumstances of his death. The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office said the 29-year-old Nix was reported missing Wednesday. An update tweeted late Saturday said Nix had been located, but didn't give any other details. An emailed request from The Associated Press for more information wasn't answered. Nix's mother, Stephanie Wingfield, told multiple Jacksonville news outlets on Sunday that authorities said her son died but haven't been able to tell her how. Family members say his car was pulled out of a pond near his home on Saturday. Video from local news stations shows crews removing a silver sedan from the water. The vehicle matches the description of the car authorities said Nix was possibly driving. It's unclear whether his body was inside. “They said they couldn’t give me any more information,” Wingfield told WJXT-TV. In an interview with the Florida Times-Union, she said police said “it didn't look like foul play.”