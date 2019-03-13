Men's soccer
Valpo adds four local recruits: Valparaiso's recruiting class has a Region flavor.
Cole Rainwater (Lake Central), Jack Eaton (Chesterton), Daniel Salazar (Bishop Noll) and Logan Tatalovich (Boone Grove) have been added to the program.
Eaton and Salazar helped their teams win state titles last fall.
Eaton, a midfielder, was named the state’s Player of the Year by the Indiana Soccer Coaches Association following his senior season. He also received All-American honors from the United Soccer Coaches Association. He helped the Trojans go 21-0-2, post 13 shutouts and allow just 14 goals while scoring seven goals and providing one assist.
Salazar was one of the best goalkeepers in the area this season, saving 89 percent of his shots on goal. He had seven saves in the state championship game, a 1-0 win over Indianapolis Cardinal Ritter.
Rainwater was a standout as a freshman and sophomore at Lake Central, where he played under his father Jereme, before continuing his soccer career with the Indiana Fire Academy as a junior and senior.
Tatalovich, a forward, was part of a senior class that finished its four seasons with a 59-21-2 record, three sectional championships and two regional titles. He led the team with 22 goals during his senior season.
Women's basketball
VU's Frederick named to MVC All-Freshman Team: Valparaiso's Shay Frederick was named to the Missouri Valley Conference All-Freshman Team.
Frederick became the first Valpo player to garner MVC All-Freshman team honors and the first to do so in any conference since Meredith Hamlet was a member of the 2015-16 Horizon League All-Freshman Team.
The rookie point guard is averaging 8.0 points per game and ranks seventh in the conference and first among freshmen with 3.2 assists per contest. She is 11th in The Valley in steals per game with 1.6, 14th overall and third among freshmen in made 3s per game at 1.6 and second overall and first among freshmen in assist to turnover ratio at 2.0.
Men's basketball
White scores career-high 19 as Providence beats Butler again: Maliek White scored a career-high 19 points and Providence overcame a slow start to beat Butler for the third time in 16 days, posting an 80-57 victory in the first round of the Big East Conference Tournament on Wednesday night.
Jordan Tucker scored 14 points and Aaron Thompson had 12 to lead Butler (16-16). Kamar Baldwin, who was leading the Bulldogs with a 17.5 point average, was limited to eight points, a season low in a conference game this season.
College baseball
PNW loses doubleheader to Embry Riddle: Purdue Northwest lost 3-2 and 5-3 to Embry Riddle.
Kyle Flessner went the distance for the Pride in the opener, scattering five hits, allowed three runs (all earned), issuing two walks and striking out three over six innings.
Austin Kordik and Nick Albanese added RBI singles in the nightcap for PNW.
Pro baseball
Strop strains right hamstring: Cubs reliever Pedro Strop has a strained right hamstring, eliminating the likely candidate to close at the start of the season as Brandon Morrow recovers from elbow surgery.
Strop, a 33-year-old right-hander, felt a hamstring issue on his last pitch on Saturday against the Los Angeles Angels, his second appearance of spring training. An MRI on Monday revealed a mild strain. The Cubs said Strop is able to play catch but will not participate in game-related drills during the next week.
Also, opening-day starter Jon Lester gave up seven runs, seven hits and two walks in 2 2/3 innings, raising his ERA to 9.53 in a 12-11 loss to the Athletics. Anthony Rizzo hit his second home run.
White Sox option Jiminez to AAA: The White Sox optioned top prospect Eloy Jimenez to Triple-A Charlotte in a widely anticipated move. By keeping Jimenez in the minors for 20 days, the optional assignment will count and Jimenez would not be eligible for free agency until after the 2025 season.