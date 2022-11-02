SPORTS DIGEST: Valpo soccer wins MVC awards, honors

WOMEN’S SOCCER

Valpo earns MVC honors: Valparaiso featured heavily in the Missouri Valley Conference’s honors on Wednesday. Junior goalkeeper Nikki Coryell earned her third consecutive MVC Goalkeeper of the year, becoming the first player in the conference’s history to win the award three times. The Beacons’ coaching staff was named the MVC Coaching Staff of the Year. Four Beacons featured on the All-MVC First Team after winning the conference’s regular season title. Lindsey DuSatko, Chesterton-native Addy Joiner, Nicole Norfolk and Coryell all made the first team. Senior Allie Anderson was picked for the All-MVC Second Team and Abby White was named to the third team. Molly O’Rear was an All-Freshman Team honoree as well.

WOMEN’S SWIMMING

Schmidt nabs MVC award: Valparaiso freshman Emma Schmidt earned her first piece of Missouri Valley Conference hardware on Wednesday when the conference named her its Freshman Swimmer of the Week. It’s not only Schmidt’s first award but also the first Beacons swimmer to earn a weekly award since 2019. Schmidt earned the award with her performance in Valparaiso’s dual meet with with Green Bay on Saturday. She finished second in both the 500 free and 400 IM as well as being the fastest Beacon in the 200 fly. Schmidt also swam the fastest leg of Valparaiso’s 800 free relay.

PRO BASKETBALL

Garland returns from injury: Cavaliers All-Star point guard Darius Garland is back in the starting lineup after missing five games with a left eye injury. Garland, a Gary native, had been out since Oct. 19, when he was inadvertently scratched in the season opener at Toronto. The 22-year-old sustained a cut under his eyelid. Coach J.B. Bickerstaff said Garland will play without protective eyewear. He had worn a pair of goggles while working out. The Cavs initially thought Garland would only miss a couple games, but excessive swelling in his eyelid limited his peripheral vision. He had his first full-contact practice on Tuesday, the final hurdle before being cleared by team doctors. Cleveland went 5-0 while Garland was sidelined as All-Star Donovan Mitchell slid over from his shooting guard spot to play the point. Garland blossomed into one of the NBA’s best young point guards last season, averaging 21.7 points and 8.6 assists in 68 games while helping the Cavs improve their win total by 22 games from the previous season.Cleveland signed Garland to a five-year, $193 million contract extension in July.

— Associated Press

COLLEGE SPORTS

Gonzaga exploring Big 12 move: ESPN is reporting that Gonzaga’s athletic director met with the Big 12 commissioner last week as part of a discussion into the school joining the conference. Sources have also indicated that the Zags have been exploring other options in conference realignment, meeting with both the PAC-12 and Big East as well, though the extent of the discussions remains unclear. Gonzaga has become one of the preeminent men’s basketball programs in the country over the past decade-plus.