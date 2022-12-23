SPORTS DIGEST: Valpo softball announces schedule

COLLEGE SOFTBALL

Valpo announces schedule: Valparaiso softball announced its 2023 schedule on Thursday. The Beacons will play 14 home games under first-year coach Meaggan Pettipeice. Valparaiso opens its season in the DePaul Dome Tournament from Feb. 9 through Feb. 15, 2023. Notre Dame highlights the Beacons' non-conference schedule. With 12 Missouri Valley Conference softball teams this season, Valparaiso will only take on nine conference opponents — eight of which in weekend three-game tournaments and one in a three-game slate spread across mid-week games.

COLLEGE BASEBALL

Beacons reveal spring schedule: Valparaiso baseball announced its 2023 schedule on Friday. The Beacons open their season with a three-game series against Big 12 opponent Kansas on Feb. 17 through Feb. 19. The Beacons non-conference schedule will see them take on teams from four of the five Power 5 conferences and nine different conferences in total.

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

Valpo welcomes recruits: Valparaiso added eight players to its 2023 class on Thursday as part of the December early signing period. The class includes defensive lineman Gabriel Batres, running back Nick Beidl, offensive lineman Justin Hemmersbach, defensive lineman Antony Morris, offensive lineman James Owsley, offensive lineman Gabe Rosen, offensive lineman Ethan Stierheim and running back Brian Thomas. "The emphasis with this early signing class is on developing our offensive and defensive lines,” coach Landon Fox said in a press release. “You win the game up front, so we wanted to place an emphasis on those positions."