Men's soccer
Valpo to host TOCO event Wednesday: Valparaiso will host a They Often Cry Outreach benefit match at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday at Brown Field against Missouri Valley Conference foe Drake. TOCO’s works with at-risk children in the Caribbean and United States. All donations of any size will be collected at the gate. Donations of up to $1,000 raised that evening will be matched personally by Valpo head coach Mike Avery. The program will also promote its #oneVALPO campaign, which celebrates diversity, at Wednesday’s event. A #oneVALPO BE YOU shirt is available for the first 50 donations of $10 or more.
Pro soccer
Rapinoe, Messi win FIFA player of the year awards: Lionel Messi won his sixth FIFA player of the year award, while Megan Rapinoe won her first at a lavish ceremony at Milan's iconic Teatro all Scala on Monday. Rapinoe was rewarded at the FIFA Best awards for leading the United States to the women's World Cup title in July, as was Jill Ellis who won the women's coach award. Rapinoe scored six goals in the tournament, earning her the Golden Boot for the tournament's top scorer and the Golden Ball as the top player. The outspoken star often uses her success as a platform to speak out about issues and the 34-year-old did so again in Milan, pleading for her male and female colleagues to join the likes of Manchester City winger Raheem Sterling in speaking out on racism and other inequalities. Messi's award moved the Barcelona and Argentina forward one ahead of Cristiano Ronaldo.
Men's basketball
Kansas receives notice of allegations from NCAA: A person familiar with the situation says the University of Kansas received a notice of allegations from the NCAA on Monday that alleges significant violations within its storied men's basketball program. The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because neither the NCAA nor the school had announced the notice, which was first reported by Yahoo Sports. That initial report, citing unnamed sources, said the notice included three Level 1 violations tied primarily to recruiting, lack of institutional control and a responsibility charge leveled against Hall of Fame coach Bill Self.
Olympics
Russia fears missing Olympics over doping data tampering: Russia's doping troubles are nowhere near over. After a head-snapping day of developments from Moscow to Tokyo to the Middle East, the country has new fears that its status at next year's Olympics could be in jeopardy — and no doubt about where it stands in track and field. Earlier Monday, the World Anti-Doping Agency had announced during its meeting in Tokyo that it was giving Russia three weeks to explain what looked like manipulation of critical data from its Moscow lab, which was not matching up with data WADA received from a whistleblower who helped break open the Russian doping scandal in 2016. The lab data was key to prosecuting cases stemming from Russia's intricate plot to give its athletes performance enhancers in preparation for the 2014 Sochi Olympics and other big events, while preventing them from getting caught.