College football
Valpo trio earns PFL academic honors: Valparaiso senior running back Kyle Cartales, sophomore defensive back Michael Scarsella (Valparaiso) and fifth-year senior defensive back Nick Turner received Academic All-Pioneer Football League Second Team status. Turner finished second on the team in tackles at 76 (6.3 tackles per game), racking up 11.5 TFL to lead the team while also recording one sack, two pass breakups, one fumble recovery, two forced fumbles and four QB hurries. Turner finished his undergraduate degree with a 3.44 GPA in management and is now pursuing a master’s in business administration. Scarsella had 42 tackles in just eight games, averaging 5.25 tackles per game. He racked up five tackles for loss totaling 14 yards. He owns a 3.69 GPA in mechanical engineering. Cartales accrued 111 receiving yards on 23 catches over nine games. Cartales owns a 3.55 grade point average in chemistry.
Men's basketball
Homer Drew to be honored Sunday: Valparaiso will honor legendary basketball coach Homer Drew’s recent enshrinement into the National Collegiate Basketball Hall of Fame with a celebration Sunday. The pregame ceremony at 12:38 p.m. will feature the unveiling and raising of a banner to commemorate Drew’s HOF honor. Valparaiso plays Central Michigan at 1. Also, Senator Ed Charbonneau will present Coach Drew with a citation from the state of Indiana. The ceremony will also feature a celebratory video and a recognition of Coach Drew’s greatest accomplishments.
Pro football
Colts claim kicker off waivers amid Vinatieri's struggles: The Colts claimed kicker Chase McLaughlin off waivers amid Adam Vinatieri's continuing struggles. McLaughlin, a rookie from Illinois, has appeared in four games with the Los Angeles Chargers and three with San Francisco this seaoson. He's made 13 of 17 field goals and all 15 extra points. The 46-year-old Vinatieri, meanwhile, has had one of the worst seasons of his career. He's missed 14 kicks — eight field goals and six extra points. And he missed three field goals in last weekend's 31-17 loss to division rival Tennessee. The Titans blocked two kicks, returning the second 63 yards for the go-ahead touchdown with 5:02 left in the game.
Pro baseball
Hamels, Braves agree on $18 million, 1-year deal: Alex Anthopoulos believes Cole Hamels can help the Atlanta Braves win big in next season— and help the team's young starters have more success for years to come. Hamels, who turns 36 this month. agreed Wednesday to an $18 million, one-year contract with the busy Braves, one of the more active teams this offseason. Hamels was 7-7 with a 3.81 ERA in 27 starts last season. has 163 wins and a 3.42 ERA in 14 seasons. He began his career with Philadelphia, where he was a three-time All-Star in 10 seasons.
Around the horn
U.S. Open champion Gary Woodland and Patrick Reed each managed a tough wind in the Bahamas to post a 6-under 66 and share the lead after the opening round at the Hero World Challenge.