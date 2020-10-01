SPORTS DIGEST: Valpo upends Chesterton for sectional title

Boys tennis

Valpo wins sectional title: Valparaiso swept doubles play Thursday en route to defeating Chesterton 3-1 for the Portage Sectional title. Matt Levenda and Dylan Surkein defeated Brock Redmond and John Powell 6-4, 6-4 at No. 1 doubles, while Ian Krutz and Erik Kallen defeated John Petro and Danny Vear 6-1, 6-2 at No. 2. Also, Calvin McMurtrey defeated Drake Redman 6-3, 6-4 at No. 2 singles. Chesterton picked up its lone point in Fabio Haiduc's 6-2, 6-4 win over Will Behrend at No. 1 singles. Haiduc remains alive in the singles state tournament. The No. 3 singles match was suspended in the third set due to rain. Valparaiso advances to Tuesday's LaPorte Regional.

Pro golf

Stephenson, Lee top leaderboard: Lauren Stephenson holed out from the rough from 137 yards for eagle on the par-4 14th and shot an 8-under 63 on Thursday for a share of the Shoprite LPGA Classic lead with Mi Hyang Lee. Stephenson, the 23-year-old former Clemson and Alabama player in her second season on the LPGA Tour, birdied four of the first five holes and finished the morning round on Seaview’s Bay Course with eight birdies and two bogeys. “It was a beautiful day out," Stephenson said. "The weather was amazing and the golf was really good on top of that. I got some good lucky shots out there, but I also played some good golf. It was really nice to see kind of hard work paying off.” She used a pitching wedge for the eagle. “I was in the rough and I assumed it was going to skip forward,” Stephenson said. “I just saw the bounce and I thought it had stopped and I was happy with that because I was worried it was going to skip through the green.” Lee, the 27-year-old South Korean player who won the last of her two LPGA Tour titles in 2017, birdied the final two holes in a bogey-free afternoon round.