SPORTS DIGEST: Valpo wins in final seconds

Women's basketball
Valpo wins in final seconds: Shay Frederick's layup with five seconds left Wednesday gave Valparaiso a 57-55 road victory against Loyola in Missouri Valley Conference play. Grace White scored a game-high 22 points, while Carie Weinman added 12 points. Valparaiso rallied for the league win. outscoring the Ramblers 18-13 in the fourth quarter.
Women's soccer
Valpo's Coryell and James earn MVC honors: Valpo freshman goalkeeper Nikki Coryell earned Defensive Player of the Week accolades from the Missouri Valley Conference recently, while fellow rookie Kelsie James picked up her second Freshman of the Week accolade in as many weeks. Coryell posting her first career shutout in a non-conference matchup against Northern Iowa last Wednesday, making five saves. She made five saves also in a loss to DePaul. Coryell has posted a 0.93 GAA and an .813 save percentage through her first three collegiate matches. Meanwhile, James repeated as the conference’s Freshman of the Week as she notched her second goal of the season in her third career match, slotting home a penalty against DePaul in the 85th minute. James also drew the foul which led to the penalty kick. James is the first Valpo freshman to score twice in her rookie season's first three matches since Sarah Jewell found the back of the net twice in the first three fixtures of the 2006 campaign.
Men's basketball
SSC's Watson earns national honor: South Suburban College's Deshawndre Watson was named the NJCAA Division II Player of the Week for the second time this season. Watson averaged 24.3 points, 16.3 rebounds and 6.3 assists over three games.
Pro baseball
Abreu tests positive for COVID-19: American League MVP José Abreu has tested positive for COVID-19 and will remain away from the White Sox for at least the next few days. General manager Rick Hahn said Wednesday in a statement the Cuban slugger is “completely asymptomatic.” Hahn said testing also showed the presence of COVID-19 antibodies and Abreu believes he had a mild case of the virus in January. “Other than being frustrated, José feels great and, like the rest of us, is looking forward to when he rejoins the club in the not too distant future,” Hahn said. Manager Tony La Russa said Abreu will likely join the team by Monday, perhaps as soon as Friday. “He’s rarin’ to go,” La Russa said. “I’ll say this. When he walks in the door, it’s gonna be a huge moment for the 2021 White Sox. The guys can’t wait to see him, and he can’t wait to see them.”