Women's basketball
Valparaiso falls to OSU in season opener: Addison Stoller scored a team-high 11 points Sunday, but Valparaiso lost 89-38 to Ohio State in the Crusaders' season opener. VU trailed 15-11 after one quarter, but the Buckeyes blew the game open with a 31-4 third. Grace White added seven points.
Women's bowling
VU places sixth at Warhawk Classic: Valparaiso placed sixth in the three-day Warhawk Classic with a pin total of 11,647. The Crusaders had a 9-4 record. Sam Perez placed 11th individually with a 193.17 average.
Pro hockey
Kane, Lehner lead Blackhawks past Maple Leafs: Patrick Kane had two goals and an assist, Robin Lehner made 53 saves and the Blackhawks struck early and then held off the Toronto Maple Leafs 5-4 on Sunday night. Jonathan Toews, rookie Kirby Dach and Brandon Saad also scored. Alex DeBrincat had three assists and Dylan Strome added two. The Maple Leafs took — and the Blackhawks allowed — a season-high 57 shots. Kane, Chicago's 30-year-old offensive whiz, has four goals in three games and 11 points in his last six. The Blackhawks jumped ahead 3-0 lead on its first six shots and led 4-1 after the first period. Kane opened the scoring 5:18 in when his centering pass to Dylan Strome deflected in off the stick of Toronto defenseman Cody Ceci. Dach made it 2-0 at 12:00 when he plowed toward the net and buried a fat rebound from the lower edge of the right circle. Kane connected again just 10 seconds later for a 3-0 lead. Kane misfired from the left circle, but controlled the puck, cut across the slot and fooled Hutchinson with a backhander. Toews' 4-on-3 power play goal 59 seconds later capped a snappy cross-ice passing sequence and put Chicago in charge 4-1. Saad's deflection with 3:34 left made it 5-3.
College football
Unbeaten LSU cements No. 1 ranking: LSU is an overwhelming No. 1 in The Associated Press college football poll after beating Alabama in a 1-2 matchup, and Minnesota moved into the top 10 for the first time in 57 years. After two weeks of historically close voting at the top of poll, LSU received 54 first-place votes in the AP Top 25. Ohio State was No. 2 with five first-place votes and Clemson was third with three first-place votes. Alabama fell two spots to No. 4. Georgia was fifth, followed by Oregon and Minnesota at No. 7. The Gophers won Saturday's other matchup of unbeaten teams, defeating Penn State at home. The Nittany Lions slipped four spots to No. 9. Notre Dame moves a spot down to 16. No. 24 Indiana is ranked for the first time since 1994, snapping the longest poll drought among Power Five conference schools.