SPORTS DIGEST: Valpo women's basketball signs four players

WOMEN'S BASKETBALL

Valpo signs four: Four players, including three from Indiana, have signed letters of intent with Valparaiso, the school announced. They are 5-foot-11 guard/forward Layla Gold of Indianapolis Cathedral, 6-0 guard Nevaeh Jackson of Fort Wayne Snider, 6-0 wing Saniya Jackson of Fort Wayne Northrop and 5-6 guard Raeven Raye-Redmond of Trotwood (Ohio) Madison.

MEN'S SWIMMING

Freshman beaks Valpo record: Freshman Jackson Oostman broke Valparaiso's program record in the 200-yard individual medley, posting a time of 1 minute, 52.97 seconds Thursday in the A3 Performance Invitational in Carbondale, Illinois. He finished fifth in the event.

PRO BASEBALL

Click out as Astros GM: Houston Astros general manager James Click will not be given a new contract. The team has announced the highly unusual move just six days after Houston won the World Series. Manager Dusty Baker was given a one-year contract earlier this week. Click was hired from the Tampa Bay Rays before the 2020 season and appeared increasingly distant from owner Jim Crane. Click said Tuesday at the general managers meetings in Las Vegas that his contract expired Oct. 31 and that he was given little advance notice of the Wednesday news conference to announce Baker’s deal.

PRO BASKETBALL

Nets owner says Irving isn't antisemitic: Suspended Brooklyn guard Kyrie Irving and the Nets appear to be on a path toward reconciliation. It still isn't known when the seven-time All-Star will return to the court. Nets owner Joe Tsai said Friday that he and his wife Clara spent time with Irving and his family. Tsai says he is convinced Irving does not have antisemitic beliefs. The National Basketball Players Association told its members in an email Friday that it expects the Irving situation to be resolved soon.

Heat's arena will get new name: The arena where the Miami Heat play will soon have a new name, after the team and Miami-Dade County decided Friday to begin actions to terminate their relationship with FTX on the same day that the cryptocurrency exchange filed for bankruptcy. The building had been called FTX Arena since June 2021, and a 19-year, $135 million sponsorship agreement between FTX and the county was just getting started.