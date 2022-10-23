SPORTS DIGEST: Valpo women's soccer wins MVC regular-season title

WOMEN'S SOCCER

Valpo wins Valley for first time: Valparaiso beat visiting Indiana State 4-1 Sunday at Brown Field, clinching the Beacons' first team league title since joining the Missouri Valley Conference in 2017. Andrea Garcia had two goals for Valpo (8-6-4, 7-1-2 MVC), while Molly O'Rear and Addy Joiner (Chesterton) each had one. Valpo's Nikki Coryell stopped five shots. The Beacons will get a bye to the MVC Tournament semifinals and will host the semifinals on Nov. 3 and the final on Nov. 6.

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

Calumet College wins fourth straight: Calumet College's sprint football team avenged its only loss of the season Saturday, edging St. Mary-of-the-Woods 30-27 on the road on Jared Saez's 42-yard field goal with 3:54 left in the game. Jobnathon Flemings ran 31 times for 148 yards and a touchdown for the Crimson Wave (4-1, 4-0 Midwest Sprint Football League). Elijah Antis also ran for a TD, Blaze Cano passed for 81 yards and a score, and Saez kicked three field goals. Trevor Busse led the Calumet defense with 11 tackles. The Crimson Wave wrap up the regular season this Saturday night against Bellarmine at Whiting High School's Ray P. Gallivan Field. Kickoff is set for 7 p.m.

AUTO RACING

Verstappen wins F1 in Texas: Max Verstappen passed Lewis Hamilton late to earn a record-tying 13th win of the season at the United States Grand Prix in Austin, Texas, on Sunday, and delivered a victory to honor the memory of Red Bull team founder and owner Dietrich Mateschitz. Verstappen’s race was nearly undone by a rare slow pit stop by Red Bull midway through the race that dropped him well behind Hamilton. Verstappen fought back to pass him on lap 50 of 56. Red Bull had announced shortly before qualifying on Saturday that Mateschitz had died at age 78. Verstappen vowed he’d do everything to get the win.

PRO GOLF

Ko earns 18th LPGA win: Lydia Ko won her 18th career LPGA title in the country of her birth after a 7-under 65 final round at the BMW Ladies Championship on Sunday in Wonju, South Korea. Ko finished with a 21-under 267, four strokes ahead of Andrea Lee, who had a final round of 3-under 69. Ko was born in Seoul and moved to New Zealand as a child. Atthaya Thitikul, who carded a tournament-record 9-under 63 on the first day and led by one going into the final round, ended up fourth following a 2-over 74. She needed to win to reach No. 1 in the women's world ranking.

Alker surges to Champions victory: Steven Alker birdied three straight holes to break out of a late four-way tie for the lead on Sunday and won the Dominion Energy Charity Classic in Richmond, Virginia, the opening event in the Charles Schwab Cup postseason on the PGA Tour Champions. Alker, who started the tournament as the Schwab Cup leader in the three-event finish to the season, made birdies at Nos. 15, 16 and 17 and beat K.J. Choi by one shot for his fourth victory of the season.