SPORTS DIGEST: Valpo women's tennis names team captains:

Women's tennis

Valpo names team captains: A sister duo will serve as the captains for Valparaiso this season. Senior Claire Czerwonka and her sophomore sister Olivia have been selected as team captains for their leadership on and off the courts. Claire, the team’s No. 1 singles player, enters the season ranked ninth in program history (since 2000) in career doubles wins with 40. As a junior, she went 12-11 in singles play and 13-11 in doubles. The sisters were named the Missouri Valley Conference Doubles Team of the Week on March 10. A nursing major, Claire also thrives in the classroom and is heavily involved in community service and campus activities. Olivia burst onto the scene as a freshman, going 13-9 in singles and 13-11 in doubles. She played No. 2 singles as a rookie and boasted a 7-5 dual-match mark. Like her sister, Olivia thrives in both the classroom and the community. She is also pursuing a nursing degree.

Auto racing

Hinchcliffe to run final 3 IndyCar races with Andretti: James Hinchcliffe will return to Andretti Autosport for the final three races of the season to fill the seat left vacant this week by Zach Veach. Andretti Autosport on Friday said Hinchcliffe will drive the No. 26 at next week's doubleheader at Indianapolis and the October season finale at St. Petersburg. Hinchcliffe ran three races earlier this year for Andretti, where he drove three seasons from 2012 through 2014. “It’s always unfortunate to have to change drivers this far into a season, but we have to look at finishing the year the best we can for the 26 team and start evaluating and looking at options for 2021," said team owner Michael Andretti. "James has an existing relationship with our team that we’d love to build on and it makes the most sense for him to step in for these last three races.” Veach gave up his seat when Andretti told him he was not being renewed for next season. He agreed to step out of the car to give the organization the chance to prepare for 2021. Veach has spent three seasons with Andretti. “I know, probably better than most, what Zach is feeling right now, and I have to say that he has handled everything about as class act as you can," said Hinchcliffe. “I’ve known Zach as a teammate, before that as a colleague and even before that as a friend, and he is a guy that I respect in every way. I know he is a fighter and will fight back to where he wants to be.”