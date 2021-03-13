SPORTS DIGEST: Valpo's Colin Fields tosses no-hitter

Pro golf

Westwood leads at Sawgrass: One week later, the two leading characters and the roles they play are still the same. Only the stage — and the stakes — have changed. Lee Westwood went from surprise to delight when his tee shot to the island green on the par-3 17th stayed on the top ridge, and then he trickled in a 25-foot birdie putt that carried him to a 4-under 68 on Saturday at The Players Championship. Bryson DeChambeau pumped his powerful arms twice when he made a 15-foot par putt on the 18th hole, giving him a 67 and leaving him two shots behind and in the final group with Westwood. That's how it was last week at Bay Hill, when DeChambeau came from one shot behind to beat Westwood with a par on the final hole at the Arnold Palmer Invitational. “It's like Round 2, the rematch,” Westwood said. Westwood, who turns 48 next month, no longer has to go up a few classes to face DeChambeau, golf's fearsome heavyweight. Unlike Bay Hill, the TPC Sawgrass is all about position, not power. Then again, DeChambeau is playing well enough for any style of golf course.