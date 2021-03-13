SPORTS DIGEST: Valpo's Colin Fields tosses no-hitter

College baseball
Valpo's Fields tosses no-hitter: Colin Fields threw the eighth no-hitter in program history Saturday, leading Valparaiso to a 5-0 seven-inning win over Middle Tennessee State in game one of a doubleheader. It's the first one since 1992. Fields (1-2) had 10 strikeouts and four walks. Damon Jorgensen added a home run and two RBIs. Riley Dent had a triple and two RBIs. Valpo completed the sweep with a 3-2 win in the nightcap.
PNW's Patrick stellar in victory: Chad Patrick (Hebron) tossed a one-hitter with 15 strikeouts, leading Purdue Northwest to a 3-0 seven-inning win over Concordia-St. Paul. Patrick (2-0) allowed only one walk. Hunter Thorn (Portage) had a double and two RBIs for the Pride.
College football
Valpo wins season opener: Robert Washington rushed for 199 yards and a touchdown in Valpo's 24-14 spring season-opening win over Butler. Chris Duncan had TD passes of 20 yards to Holden Hodge and 15 yards to Duece Larose.
Women's soccer
South commits to Indiana Wesleyan: Alaina South (Chesterton) recently signed with Indiana Wesleyan. South helped the Trojans advance to a Class 3A regional title game.
Pro golf
Westwood leads at Sawgrass: One week later, the two leading characters and the roles they play are still the same. Only the stage — and the stakes — have changed. Lee Westwood went from surprise to delight when his tee shot to the island green on the par-3 17th stayed on the top ridge, and then he trickled in a 25-foot birdie putt that carried him to a 4-under 68 on Saturday at The Players Championship. Bryson DeChambeau pumped his powerful arms twice when he made a 15-foot par putt on the 18th hole, giving him a 67 and leaving him two shots behind and in the final group with Westwood. That's how it was last week at Bay Hill, when DeChambeau came from one shot behind to beat Westwood with a par on the final hole at the Arnold Palmer Invitational. “It's like Round 2, the rematch,” Westwood said. Westwood, who turns 48 next month, no longer has to go up a few classes to face DeChambeau, golf's fearsome heavyweight. Unlike Bay Hill, the TPC Sawgrass is all about position, not power. Then again, DeChambeau is playing well enough for any style of golf course.
Pro boxing
Middleweight legend Hagler dies: Marvelous Marvin Hagler stopped Thomas Hearns in a fight that lasted less than eight minutes yet was so epic that it still lives in boxing lore. Two years later he was so disgusted after losing a decision to Sugar Ray Leonard — stolen, he claimed, by the judges — that he never fought again. One of the great middleweights in boxing history, Hagler died Saturday at the age of 66. His wife, Kay, announced his death on the Facebook page for Hagler's fans.