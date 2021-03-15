SPORTS DIGEST: Valpo's Fields earns two honors

College baseball

Valpo's Fields earns two honors: Valparaiso's Colin Fields was named the Missouri Valley Conference Pitcher of the Week and a National Player of the Week by Collegiate Baseball Newspaper. The honors came after Fields tossed the eighth no-hitter in program history and the first since 1992 on Saturday at Middle Tennessee State. The junior right-handed pitcher threw the program’s eighth no-hitter and first since 1992.

College football

Valpo's Washington earns league honor: Valparaiso running back Robert Washington was named the College Sports Madness Pioneer Football League Offensive Player of the Week for his standout performance in Saturday’s victory at Butler. Washington rushed for 199 yards including a 7-yard touchdown run to help Valpo secure its first season-opening victory since 2007, a 24-14 triumph over the rival Bulldogs on Saturday. Washington had the highest single-game rushing total by a Valpo player since Jake Hutson accrued 248 rushing yards on Nov. 2, 2012 at Campbell. Also, Washington was named the team’s Offensive Player of the Week, Keyon Turner earned Defensive Player of the Week recognition and Brian Bartholomew was tabbed the team’s Special Teams Player of the Week. An early injury to a member of the Valpo secondary created the need for Turner to step up in his Valpo debut. The true freshman answered the call, notching six tackles including three solos and a TFL to go along with a fumble recovery, a 35-yard fumble return and a pass breakup. Bartholomew was perfect in his Valpo debut, going 1-of-1 on field-goal tries and 3-for-3 on extra points. Bartholomew averaged 56 yards per kick on kickoffs, booting two of his four kickoffs for touchbacks.