SPORTS DIGEST: Valpo's Fields earns two honors

College baseball
Valpo's Fields earns two honors: Valparaiso's Colin Fields was named the Missouri Valley Conference Pitcher of the Week and a National Player of the Week by Collegiate Baseball Newspaper. The honors came after Fields tossed the eighth no-hitter in program history and the first since 1992 on Saturday at Middle Tennessee State. The junior right-handed pitcher threw the program’s eighth no-hitter and first since 1992.
College football
Valpo's Washington earns league honor: Valparaiso running back Robert Washington was named the College Sports Madness Pioneer Football League Offensive Player of the Week for his standout performance in Saturday’s victory at Butler. Washington rushed for 199 yards including a 7-yard touchdown run to help Valpo secure its first season-opening victory since 2007, a 24-14 triumph over the rival Bulldogs on Saturday. Washington had the highest single-game rushing total by a Valpo player since Jake Hutson accrued 248 rushing yards on Nov. 2, 2012 at Campbell. Also, Washington was named the team’s Offensive Player of the Week, Keyon Turner earned Defensive Player of the Week recognition and Brian Bartholomew was tabbed the team’s Special Teams Player of the Week. An early injury to a member of the Valpo secondary created the need for Turner to step up in his Valpo debut. The true freshman answered the call, notching six tackles including three solos and a TFL to go along with a fumble recovery, a 35-yard fumble return and a pass breakup. Bartholomew was perfect in his Valpo debut, going 1-of-1 on field-goal tries and 3-for-3 on extra points. Bartholomew averaged 56 yards per kick on kickoffs, booting two of his four kickoffs for touchbacks.
Football
Brees joins NBC Sports after retiring from NFL: Drew Brees is headed from the Superdome to the Golden Dome. The quarterback great joined NBC Sports on Monday, a day after announcing his retirement from the NFL. He will serve as an analyst for Notre Dame games as well as work from the studio during “Football Night in America” on Sunday nights. “I’m excited about that journey. I’m excited to stay very closely connected with the game of football, it’s been such an important part of my life," Brees said during an appearance on the “Today” show. "And I continue to be able to talk about it and show a passion for it and bring my kids along for the ride there, as well, and let them be part of some of those special moments.”
Robertson-Harris signed by Jaguars: New Jacksonville Jaguars coach Urban Meyer said last week the team's rebuild would start on the defensive line. It did, although not with quite the splash many expected. The Jaguars and former Bears defensive lineman Roy Robertson-Harris agreed Monday on a three-year, $24.4 million deal that includes $14 million guaranteed, a person familiar with negotiations said. Robertson-Harris confirmed his new team by tweeting “DUUUVAL,” the city’s rallying cry. Robertson-Harris started just 13 games over four seasons with the Bears. He injured a shoulder last year and missed the final seven games. He had surgery in November and has been cleared to work out beginning next month.