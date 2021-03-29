SPORTS DIGEST: Valpo's Fields honored by MVC

COLLEGE BASEBALL
Valpo's Fields honored by MVC: Valparaiso junior Colin Fields has been named the Missouri Valley Conference Pitcher of the Week for the second time in three weeks. Fields becomes the first Valpo player to win two MVC weekly honors in the same season since the program joined the conference. Fields yielded two hits over seven shutout innings on his way to earning the 7-1 victory Saturday over Butler. He scattered three walks and racked up 11 strikeouts, a total that set a season high and tied a career high. He struck out the side in both the first and fifth innings and retired the first 10 men he faced.
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
Valpo announces team honors for Week 3: Robert Washington was named Valparaiso's Offensive Player of the Week. DJ Hutcherson earned the squad’s Defensive Player of the Week nod, while Brett Bittner was recognized as the Special Teams Player of the Week.
PRO FOOTBALL
Colts add depth to offensive line: The Colts continued reinforcing their offensive line Monday by re-signing backup center Joey Hunt and adding tackle Julien Davenport. Hunt made 11 starts in four seasons with Seattle before joining the Colts last season. He played in one regular-season game in 2020. Houston used a fourth-round draft pick, No. 130 overall, to select the 6-foot-7, 325-pound Davenport in 2017. He has started 28 of 51 career games, playing his first two seasons with the Texans and the last two in Miami. He appeared in all 16 games last season. Indy also signed free-agent tackle Sam Tevi last week. Tevi spent the past four seasons with the Los Angeles Chargers. Colts general manager Chris Ballard has one big hole to fill after longtime left tackle Anthony Castonzo retired in January.
OLYMPICS
Ticket holders may get only partial refunds: Many fans living outside Japan who bought tickets for the Tokyo Olympics from brokers — known as Authorized Ticket Resellers — will not get full refunds. And they may have a long wait to get any refunds at all. The question of refunds came into play a week ago when local organizers and the Japanese government decided to bar most fans from abroad because of the pandemic. There are dozens of Authorized Tickets Resellers. They are typically appointed by national Olympic committees and are allowed to charge a 20% handling fee on tickets. For $2,000 worth of tickets, for instance, the reseller can charge $2,400. CoSport, the ATR for the United States and other territories and countries, said in a letter over the weekend to ticket holders that it would not refund the handling fee. It said it would refund the face value of the ticket and the shipping fees. The letter, signed by CoSport president Robert F. Long, said: “CoSport and other Olympic entities encouraged the Japanese government and organizers to refund all cost incurred by international spectators.” Tokyo organizers have said they would refund the face value of the tickets, but are not responsible for other added charges. They have said they will not cover the extra fees imposed by ATRs, or cancellation fees for hotels or flights.