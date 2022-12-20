SPORTS DIGEST: Valpo's Jones, Kouts' Capouch named Players of the Week

Jones named Player of the Week: Valparaiso's Mason Jones had himself quite the week. The Indiana Basketball Coaches Association awarded him with the Franciscan Health Player of the Week for District I for his efforts. He guided the Vikings to a 2-1 record. In a loss to 21st Century, Jones posted a line of 23 points, 10 rebounds and six assists. He followed it up with 29 points and 11 rebounds to lead Valparaiso past East Chicago Central. He finished his week with a third straight double-double. In a win over Elkhart, Jones scored 25 points, added 10 rebounds and recorded five steals.