SPORTS DIGEST: Valpo's Jones, Kouts' Capouch named Players of the Week

BOYS BASKETBALL

Jones named Player of the Week: Valparaiso's Mason Jones had himself quite the week. The Indiana Basketball Coaches Association awarded him with the Franciscan Health Player of the Week for District I for his efforts. He guided the Vikings to a 2-1 record. In a loss to 21st Century, Jones posted a line of 23 points, 10 rebounds and six assists. He followed it up with 29 points and 11 rebounds to lead Valparaiso past East Chicago Central. He finished his week with a third straight double-double. In a win over Elkhart, Jones scored 25 points, added 10 rebounds and recorded five steals.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Capouch wins Player of the Week: Kouts star senior Ally Capouch put together a dominant week to capture the IBCA's Player of the Week for District I girls. Against Lowell, the wing tallied a career-high 41 points on 16-of-21 shooting and a school-record 10-14 from 3-point range. She followed up the effort with a 17-point, seven-assist, seven-steal performance.

WOMEN'S SOCCER

Norfolk named Scholar All-Region: Valparaiso senior Nicole Norfolk was named a United Soccer Coaches Scholar All-North/Central Region Second Team member on Tuesday. Norfolk is a three-time Missouri Valley Conference Scholar Athlete First Team member. She owns a 3.962 GPA and the Beacons allowed just one goal with her on the field this season.

