SPORTS DIGEST:: Valpo's Krikke picks up another honor

Men's basketball
Valpo's Krikke picks up another honor: A day after being tabbed to the All-Missouri Valley Conference Third Team, Valparaiso sophomore Ben Krikke was selected for the league’s Most-Improved Team on Wednesday. Krikke leads the squad in scoring at 12.3 points per game overall and 13.1 ppg in conference play.
Purdue continues winning ways: Zach Edey developed his closing mentality on the pitching mound. He showed Tuesday it works pretty well on the basketball court, too. The strong, stone-faced freshman scored a career-high 21 points including nine straight during one stretch and led No. 23 Purdue to a crucial 73-69 victory over No. 25 Wisconsin. And after his initial flurry helped steady Purdue (17-8, 12-6 Big Ten), the Boilermakers never trailed again. Purdue has won four straight and five of its last six and is now in position to secure a bye in next week's Big Ten Tournament. Also, Jaden Ivey (La Lumiere) had 18 points, Sasha Stefanovic (Crown Point) four points and Brandon Newman (Valparaiso) a point.
College football
Valpo puts five players on PFL Watch List: Valparaiso had five players on the Pioneer Football League Spring 2021 Preseason All-PFL Watch List. Valpo players include wide receiver Deuce Larose, kicker Ben Niesner, linebacker Jaxon Peifer, defensive end Trejuan Purty and wide receiver Ollie Reese. All five were also members of the Phil Steele Preseason All-Conference team that was released in July prior to the anticipated fall season.
Women's volleyball
Valpo's Ravotto, Bulmahn earn MVC honors: Valparaiso's Bella Ravotto was named the Missouri Valley Conference's Defensive Player of the Week, while teammate Victoria Bulmahn won MVC Freshman of the Week honors. Ravotto combined for 56 digs in two league wins over Drake. Bulmahn totaled 107 assists and 47 digs in the sweep.
Prep basketball
Carrothers, Mantis earn IBCA awards: Crown Point junior Jessica Carrothers and Lowell senior Christopher Mantis were named the District 1 winners for the Indiana Basketball Coaches Association/Franciscan Health Players of the Week. Carrothers led the Bulldogs to the Class 4A State championship Saturday night in 44-34 win over Brownsburg. She had 25 points, seven rebounds, an assist, and five steals. Mantis scored a school-record 53 points in an 87-68 win over Rensselaer. He added 21 points and 14 rebounds in a 68-55 loss to Merrillville. He finished the week with 33 points in a 68-65 win over Crown Point.
Pro baseball
Cubs, infielder Sogard agree to deal: Infielder Eric Sogard and the Cubs have agreed to a minor league contract, a person familiar with the situation said on Wednesday. The 34-year-old Sogard hit .209 with one home run and 10 RBIs in 43 games for Milwaukee last season. He has a .246 average, 25 homers and 175 RBIs over 10 seasons with Oakland, Toronto, Tampa Bay and the Brewers.
Lester to have surgery: Nationals left-hander Jon Lester is leaving spring training camp to have surgery for the removal of his thyroid gland. The 37-year-old Lester was to travel from West Palm Beach, Florida, to New York on Wednesday; the Nationals said the operation is planned for Friday. In 2006, Lester’s rookie season with the Boston Red Sox ended early because he was diagnosed with a form of lymphoma. He underwent chemotherapy treatments and returned to the Red Sox at spring training before the following season. He was a free agent and joined the Nationals on a $5 million, one-year contract after playing the past six seasons with the Cubs.
Pro football
Bears re-sign OL Alex Bars: The Bears re-signed offensive lineman Alex Bars as well as four other exclusive rights free agents on Wednesday. Bars joined the Bears in 2019 as an undrafted free agent out of Notre Dame and played sparingly as a rookie. But he helped solidify the line in the second half of last season. The Bears also re-signed tight end J.P. Holtz, running back Ryan Nall and linebackers James Vaughters and Josh Woods.