SPORTS DIGEST:: Valpo's Krikke picks up another honor

Lester to have surgery: Nationals left-hander Jon Lester is leaving spring training camp to have surgery for the removal of his thyroid gland. The 37-year-old Lester was to travel from West Palm Beach, Florida, to New York on Wednesday; the Nationals said the operation is planned for Friday. In 2006, Lester’s rookie season with the Boston Red Sox ended early because he was diagnosed with a form of lymphoma. He underwent chemotherapy treatments and returned to the Red Sox at spring training before the following season. He was a free agent and joined the Nationals on a $5 million, one-year contract after playing the past six seasons with the Cubs.