SPORTS DIGEST: Valpo's Olivia Czerwonka named MVC Singles Player of the Week

WOMEN'S TENNIS

Czerwonka gets MVC honor: Olivia Czerwonka earned her first award of the season on Tuesday. The Missouri Valley Conference tabbed her as the Singles Player of the Week for her play against SIUE. Czerwonka opened strong, winning her No. 1 singles match against Margaux Guibal Britt in straight sets. With the win, Czerwonka upped her record on the season to 9-2 with a perfect 5-0 mark still intact in dual matches. She now sits just two wins behind her sister Claire Czerwonka for fifth place in program history for wins.

PRO BASKETBALL

Copper to attend US training camp: The Chicago Sky will be well represented at February's USA Basketball training camp. Kahleah Copper is one of 15 players chosen to participate. Sky general manager and coach James Wade will participate as part of the team's coaching staff.

Fever heading to sectionals: Wednesday marks the 37th celebration of National Girls and Women in Sports Day. To celebrate, three members of the Indiana Fever will head out to IHSAA sectionals in the Indianapolis area. Kelsey Mitchell and NaLyssa Smith will appear at Lawrence Central while Lexie Hull will head to Southport on Wednesday. All three Fever players will make an appearance at Noblesville on Friday.

PRO BASEBALL

Former Cub Fowler retires: Dexter Fowler says he is retiring at age 36 after 14 major league seasons. An All-Star outfielder in 2016 when he won a World Series title with the Chicago Cubs, Fowler hit .259 with 127 homers and 517 RBIs. A 14th-round pick by Colorado in the 2004 amateur draft, Fowler played for the Rockies (2008-13), Houston (2014), the Cubs (2015-16), St. Louis (2017-20) and the Los Angeles Angels (2021).

— Associated Press

PRO SOCCER

ND's Albert joins PSG: American midfielder Korbin Albert has signed a contract with French club Paris Saint-Germain until 2025 after forgoing her remaining eligibility at Notre Dame. Albert, of Grayslake, Illinois, was regarded as one of the best midfielders in college soccer. She scored 16 goals last season as a sophomore and helped her team reach the NCAA quarterfinals.

— Associated Press