Men's soccer
Jorn-Jan van de Beld earns MVC award: Valparaiso goalkeeper Jorn-Jan van de Beld received the Missouri Valley Conference's Defensive Player of the Week honor Tuesday. Van de Beld accounted for Valpo’s first shutout of the season in his MVC debut, playing all 90 minutes in goal in a 1-0 road victory over Evansville. He made three saves in his fourth appearance and third start.
Prep football
Sectional tickets on sale at LaPorte: Tickets for Friday's Class 5A sectional championship game against Valparaiso at Kiwanis Field are on sale at LaPorte High School's athletic office. Game starts at 7 p.m. Tickets are $6.
Pro baseball
Cardinals extend manager, president of baseball ops: Cardinals manager Mike Shildt has a new three-year contract through the 2022 season. Shildt was hired in 2018 and his initial deal ran through 2020. At its end-of-season news conference Tuesday, St. Louis announced president of baseball operations John Mozeliak received a three-year extension through 2023. The Cardinals exercised a 2020 option on general manager Mike Girsch and gave him a two-year extension through 2022.
Pro football
Panthers place QB Cam Newton on IR: The Panthers have placed quarterback Cam Newton on injured reserve, meaning he can't play for the rest of the regular season. Panthers general manager Marty Hurney said in a statement Tuesday that Newton is still experiencing pain in his foot and needs to continue to rehab from the injury. Newton could possibly return this season — if the Panthers reach the playoffs. According to NFL rules, Newton could hypothetically be designated to return from IR after eight weeks if the Panthers (5-3) were to qualify for the postseason, although that scenario would be a longshot since he would not have played since Week 2.
Pro basketball
Hawks' Collins suspended 25 games for PED violation: Atlanta Hawks forward John Collins was suspended for 25 games without pay on Tuesday for a violation of the NBA's anti-drug program after testing positive for a growth hormone. The NBA announced that Collins, 22, tested positive for Peptide-2. He is Atlanta's leading rebounder and second-leading scorer. Collins apologized in a statement, saying he was "incredibly frustrated and disappointed in myself for putting all of us in this position," but that he planned to appeal the suspension. Barring a successful appeal, Collins will miss two games against the Bulls — Nov. 6 in Atlanta and Dec. 11 in Chicago — and two games against the Pacers — Nov. 29 in Indianapolis and Dec. 13 in Atlanta. Collins is the third player to be handed 25-game suspensions for drug violations this season. The NBA announced Oct. 24 that Phoenix Suns center Deandre Ayton was suspended after testing positive for a diuretic. On Aug. 29, the league suspended Brooklyn Nets forward Wilson Chandler for testing positive for Ipamorelin, a drug that increases the release of growth hormone.