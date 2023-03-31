MEN'S GOLF

VanArragon's honor: Caleb VanArragon has notched plenty of accolades in his time at Valparaiso. The Beacons golfer added another award to his trophy case on Friday winning the Missouri Valley Conference Golfer of the Week. The honor marked VanArragon's 13th time winning the award. He now sits thirds in MVC history in Golfer of the Week awards. He earned the award with a 4-under tournament at the Golfweek/AGT Intercollegiate good enough for a top-10 finish.

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

Valpo coaches: Valparaiso announced additions to its coaching staff on Friday. Matthew Symmes will serve as the offensive coordinator with David Marquis taking the helm of the defense. Head coach Landon Fox also elevated RJ Ghilarducci to co-defensive coordinator and recruiting coordinator. Jackson Smith will coach the defensive line, Andrew Prevost will serve as assistant head coach and run game coordinator in addition to his role as offensive line coach. Damien Ross, Vernell Price, Yoni Offit, Trevor McConnell and Owen Chandler also will serve on Fox's staff. Ryan Nocero will join Valparaiso as a sports performance assistant.

BOYS WRESTLING

State to Evansville: With the NBA All-Star Game coming to Indianapolis in 2024, the IHSAA Wrestling State Final will have a new home. The IHSAA announced on Friday that the 2024 wrestling state finals will take place in Evansville at the Ford Center. The event is scheduled for Friday and Saturday, Feb. 16-17, 2024.

PHOTOS: 21st Century plays Westview in boys basketball regional