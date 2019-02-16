Boys basketball
Newman has school-record 49 in Valpo win: Brandon Newman scored a school-record 49 points in Saturday's 87-42 rout of Concord.
Newman was 18 of 26 from the field, including 8 of 10 from 3-point range. He was also 5 of 5 from the free-throw line.
Women's basketball
PNW falls to Wayne State: Shae Rhonehouse scored 18 points Saturday, but Purdue Northwest lost 93-68 to Wayne State in Great Lakes Intercollegiate Athletic Conference play.
Danielle Nennig added 16 points, while Lanie Allen had 10.
Men's basketball
Towers leads SSC to win:Jason Towers scored 22 points to lead NAIA Division II No. 3 South Suburban College to an 81-70 win over Moraine Valley.
Rhyss Lewis (Chesterton) added 17 points. Haashim Keys had 13 for the Bulldogs (25-2).
PNW falls to Wayne State: Anthony Barnard and Durante Lee each had double-doubles but Purdue Northwest lost 90-74 in GLiAC play.
Barnard had 17 points and 10 rebounds, while Lee had 15 points and 10 boards.
Persons scores 15 to lead Ball State past Akron: Tayler Persons registered 15 points and nine rebounds and Trey Moses' tip-in basket with 7 seconds remaining carried Ball State to a 57-56 victory over Akron on Saturday.
K.J. Walton had 12 points and nine rebounds for the Cardinals (14-11, 5-7 Mid-American Conference). Tahjai Teague added nine rebounds and Moses grabbed nine rebounds to go with six points.
Pippen, Lloyd Jr. lead S. Illinois past Indiana St.: Kavion Pippen and Sean Lloyd Jr. scored 21 points apiece as Southern Illinois easily beat Indiana State 79-57 on Saturday. Armon Fletcher added 20 points for the Salukis.
Cooper Neese had 14 points for the Sycamores (13-13, 5-9 Missouri Valley Conference). Emondre Rickman added 12 points. Jordan Barnes had 11 points.
Tyreke Key, the Sycamores' leading scorer heading into the matchup at 17 points per game, was held to only eight points on 3-of-13 shooting.
Jackson rallies Omaha past PFW: Zach Jackson scored 27 points and grabbed 10 rebounds and Omaha scored the last four points of the game to slip past Purdue Fort Wayne 74-71.
Jackson hit two free throws with 4:51 remaining in the game to give the Mavericks (16-9, 10-2 Summit League) a 70-60 lead. The Mastodons (17-11, 9-4) answered with an 11-0 run, capped by John Konchar's 3-pointer, to grab a 71-70 lead with 2:19 left. Matt Pile rebounded his own missed shot and scored with 1:15 to go and JT Gibson's layup with 10 seconds left sealed the win.
Konchar topped PFW with 20 points, six rebounds and five assists.
College baseball
Valparaiso picks up first win of season: Riley Dent was 3-for-4 with a double, three RBIs and two runs scored to lead Valparaiso to its first victory of the season, 8-6 over Lipscomb.
Blake Billinger was 2-for-5 with a double, triple, RBI and run scored for the Crusaders (1-1). Chase Dawson (Andrean) was 1-for-5 with a triple, RBI and run scored.