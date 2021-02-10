SPORTS DIGEST: Virtual ‘Victory for Valpo’ takes place Feb. 27

Pro baseball

White Sox hire Narron as instructor: Former Texas Rangers and Cincinnati Reds manager Jerry Narron was hired by the White Sox on Wednesday as a major league instructor on manager Tony La Russa's staff. Narron was 291-341 over parts of five seasons managing Texas (2001-02) and Cincinnati (2005-07). The 65-year-old has spent 26 years on major league coaching staffs, including a stint in 2020 as the Boston Red Sox's bench coach. Narron was with Milwaukee from 2011-15, when catcher Jonathan Lucroy had some of his most productive seasons. The two-time All-Star agreed to a minor league deal with the White Sox last week after playing in just one game for Boston in 2020. A catcher, Narron played parts of eight seasons with the New York Yankees (1979), Seattle Mariners (1980-81, ’87) and California Angels (1983-86). Chicago also promoted James Kruk to head athletic trainer and Brett Walker to director of rehabilitation.