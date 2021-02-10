SPORTS DIGEST: Virtual ‘Victory for Valpo’ takes place Feb. 27

College basketball
Virtual ‘Victory for Valpo’ takes place Feb. 27: Valparaiso will host a virtual panel featuring Crusaders basketball legends at 3 p.m. Feb. 27 in advance of the 5 p.m. game against Indiana State at the Athletics-Recreation Center. With a $25 gift to “Victory for Valpo,” participants will receive a customized ticket stub that will be distributed via email along with a private Zoom link to join the conversation. The panel will feature Ryan Broekhoff, Erik Buggs and Vashil Fernandez. It will be moderated by longtime play-by-play broadcaster Todd Ickow. Fans will have the opportunity to pre-submit questions in advance of the event or ask their questions live during the session. Learn more about this benefit event and register at alumni.valpo.edu/v4v227.
Indiana Northwest defeats Roosevelt: Michaela Schmidt scored 18 points as Indiana Northwest defeated Roosevelt 62-47. Samantha Martin, Sydney Van Meter and Lauren Smolen each added nine points for the RedHawks (3-10).
Women's tennis
VU's Czerwonka earns MVC honor: After cracking the Valparaiso all-time Top 10 for career singles victories this week, Claire Czerwonka was named the Missouri Valley Conference Singles Player of the Week. The Valpo senior reached the noteworthy milestone in Sunday afternoon’s 5-2 victory over Ferris State at The Courts of Northwest Indiana. Czerwonka became the first Valpo player since 2009 to crack the program’s all-time Top 10 in career singles victories. She has 38 wins in her Valpo tenure, now tied for ninth in the team's record book, with all of those triumphs coming in the upper portion of the Valpo lineup against quality competition.
Pro baseball
White Sox hire Narron as instructor: Former Texas Rangers and Cincinnati Reds manager Jerry Narron was hired by the White Sox on Wednesday as a major league instructor on manager Tony La Russa's staff. Narron was 291-341 over parts of five seasons managing Texas (2001-02) and Cincinnati (2005-07). The 65-year-old has spent 26 years on major league coaching staffs, including a stint in 2020 as the Boston Red Sox's bench coach. Narron was with Milwaukee from 2011-15, when catcher Jonathan Lucroy had some of his most productive seasons. The two-time All-Star agreed to a minor league deal with the White Sox last week after playing in just one game for Boston in 2020. A catcher, Narron played parts of eight seasons with the New York Yankees (1979), Seattle Mariners (1980-81, ’87) and California Angels (1983-86). Chicago also promoted James Kruk to head athletic trainer and Brett Walker to director of rehabilitation.