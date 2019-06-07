College football
VU adds 12 to recruiting class: New Valparaiso coach Landon Fox has announced the addition of 12 players to the program’s recruiting class.
The 12 additions include three transfers as defensive lineman Trejuan Purty (Maryville, Tenn.) will join the team as a redshirt sophomore, while defensive lineman Austin Martins (Newman, Calif.) and wide receiver Oscar Lopez (Chelsea, Mass.) come in as junior college transfers.
The class also includes incoming freshmen wide receiver Anthony Holmes (Brentwood, Tenn.), punter/kicker Patrick Oliva (South Bend St. Joseph), wide receiver Jordan Bingham (Indianapolis North Central), defensive back Malek Williams (Muncie, Ind. / Muncie Central), wide receiver Solomon Davis (Brighton, Tenn.), quarterback Trent Salyers (Wheelersburg), cornerback Donovan Earles (Morgan Park), defensive lineman Colton Kraus (Racine, Wis.) and wide receiver Jacob Berkemeier (Cincinnati).
College
PNW set GPA benchmark: Purdue Northwest's athletics department surpassed its highest semester grade-point average in spring academic report with a benchmark 3.30 GPA.
In addition, PNW Athletics had 23 of its student-athletes earn a perfect 4.0 GPA, with 72 percent of student-athletes recording at least a 3.0 GPA.
Women's basketball
Achonwa leads Fever to win: Natalie Achonwa had 17 points, 11 rebounds and five assists to help the Fever beat the Dallas Wings 79-64 on Friday night.
Kelsey Mitchell, Tiffany Mitchell and Candice Dupree each scored 14 points for the Fever. Dupree added 11 rebounds, giving Indiana two players with a double-double in the same game for the first time since an 82-75 loss to the Mystics on May 20, 2018.
The Fever (3-1) are off to their best start since 2012, when they started 4-0 and went on to win the WNBA title.
Riley to be inducted in Hall: Ruth Riley, an Olympic gold medalist who led Notre Dame to the 2001 national title and played on two WNBA championship teams, will be inducted into the Women's Basketball Hall of Fame on Saturday.
The class also includes Ticha Penicheiro (Old Dominion, Sacramento Monarchs), former Women's Basketball Coaches Association CEO Beth Bass, former Tennessee women's athletic director Joan Cronan, former NCAA Division I Women's Basketball Committee chair Nora Lynn Finch and former players Carolyn Bush Roddy (Wayland Baptist) and Valerie Still (Kentucky).
Pro tennis
New faces in women's French Open final: Ash Barty won 17 of the initial 18 points in her French Open semifinal against 17-year-old Amanda Anisimova to lead 5-0 after 12 minutes — and yet somehow lost that set.
Barty then lost the initial 12 points of the second set to trail 3-0 — and yet somehow won it.
Barty, an Australian seeded No. 8, reached her first Grand Slam final by steadying herself and emerging to beat Anisimova, an American ranked 51st, by a score of 6-7 (4), 6-3, 6-3 in a topsy-turvy contest on a windy, rainy Friday.
Barty now takes on another unseeded teen for the championship Saturday: 19-year-old Marketa Vondrousova of the Czech Republic. who overcame a shaky start in each set and eliminating No. 26 Johanna Konta of Britain 7-5, 7-6 (7-2).
In the men's semifinals, Rafael Nadal made quick work of Roger Federer in their first meeting at Roland Garros since 2011, outperforming his rival 6-3, 6-4, 6-2.
Nadal will play either No. 1 Novak Djokovic or No. 4 Dominic Thiem. Their semifinal, played second Friday, was suspended for the day in the third set because of rain in the evening. Thiem was leading 6-2, 3-6, 3-1 when play was halted.