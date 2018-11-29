Women's volleyball
Valparaiso advances in NIVC: Katherine Carlson and Allison Ketcham each had 10 kills and 14 digs Thursday to lead Valparaiso past Ball State 25-9, 13-25, 25-13, 25-18 in the opening round of the National Invitational Volleyball Championships.
Brittany Anderson (Bishop Noll) added 36 assists. It's the first postseason win in program history. VU faces Miami at 6 p.m. Friday in the next round.
IUN coach, players honored: Indiana Northwest's Jade Mulvaney, Cara Nebel, Emileishka De Jesus plus first-year coach Brian Erminger earned recognition on the American Volleyball Coaches Association 2018 NAIA North Central Region Team.
Mulvaney ranks ninth in NAIA Division I in total service aces (65) and ranks 27th in Division I in service aces per game (.500).
De Jesus ranks 20th in NAIA Division I in total kills (457) and ranks 41st in Division I in kills per game (3.630).
Nebel, an honorable mention selection, totaled 540 assists.
Erminger was named Coach of the Year, guiding the RedHawks to a program-best 27-12.
Women's basketball
Hamlet leads Crusaders to win: Meredith Hamlet had 26 points to lead Valparaiso to a 76-70 win over Chicago State.
Addison Stoller added 18 points and nine rebounds for the Crusaders (2-5).
Pro baseball
RailCats sign Blodgett and Watkins: The RailCats recently signed utilityman Gavin Blodgett and right-handed pitcher/outfielder Sean Watkins.
Blodgett was a four-year starter at NCAA Division III Chapman University and a three-time Southern California Intercollegiate Athletic Conference selection. As a senior in 2018, Chapman slashed .373/.471/.586/1.057 with a team-high 48 games played, 44 runs, 63 hits, 47 RBIs and a .471 on-base percentage.
Watkins was named Second Team All-California Collegiate Athletic Association after finishing with a team-high .322 batting average, 11 home runs, 22 extra-base hits, five stolen bas
es and a .631 slugging percentage as a senior in 2018 at NCAA Division II California State University Los Angeles.
Angels acquire infielder Tommy La Stella from Cubs: The Los Angeles Angels acquired infielder Tommy La Stella from the Cubs on Thursday for $100,000 or a player to be named.
La Stella spent the past four seasons with the Cubs. He batted .266 while appearing in a career-high 123 games last season, excelling as a pinch-hitter while also playing second base and third base.
La Stella led the major leagues in pinch hits (24) and pinch-hit batting average (.312), while his 11 RBIs tied for the big-league high. The Angels' pinch-hitters were among the majors' worst last season, batting .162 with a .265 on-base percentage.