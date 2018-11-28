College baseball
VU announces its recruiting class: Valparaiso has signed seven newcomers for the 2020 season.
The list includes Kyle Schmack (South Central), Nolan Tucker (Hanover Central), DJ Calvert (Edmond, Oklahoma), Ryan Klainos (Green Oaks, Illinois), Jake Miller (Monroe, New York/ Don Bosco), Jacob Rosenkranz (Lincolnshire, Illinois) and Trent Turzenski (Burlington, Wisconsin).
Kyle Schmack is the son of Valpo head coach Brian Schmack.
Kyle was an all-area performer last season and was named the area’s hitter of the year.
Tucker batted .517 as a sophomore at Hanover, is a two-time all-conference performer and is the third-ranked 2019 shortstop in the state of Indiana, according to Prep Baseball Report.
Tucker, who gained 30 pounds in the offseason between his sophomore and junior year, is also a fit for Valpo academically. He is in the Top 10 in his class, is a member of National Honor Society, the class president, a DARE officer, a DECA member, a student ambassador, a Student-Athlete Leadership Conference representative and a class representative in SLYCE.
College football
VU's Wheeler, Rentschler and Latsonas earn academic honors: A trio of Valparaiso University football players were recognized for their accomplishments both in the classroom and in competition as the Pioneer Football League released its all-academic teams.
Senior linebacker/defensive lineman Mike Wheeler and senior offensive lineman Eric Rentschler (Highland) were named to the Academic All-PFL First Team, while junior kicker Dimitrios Latsonas was named to the Academic All-PFL Second Team.
Wheeler owns a 3.80 GPA in economics. Off the field, he is the Co-President of Valpo’s Fellowship of Christian Athletes.
Rentschler is a repeat honoree, this time nabbing a place on the first team after being named to the Academic All-PFL Second Team as a junior. The senior computer engineering major owns a 3.74 grade point average.
Latsonas holds a 3.35 grade point average in physical education teaching.
Pro baseball
Cubs pick up Torreyes, Ryan: Infielder Ronald Torreyes was traded from the Yankees to the Cubs for a player to be named or $2.
Torreyes was acquired by the Cubs from Cincinnati in December 2011 and spent 1 1/2 seasons in Chicago's minor league system. His contract was purchased by Houston in July 2013, by Toronto in May 2015 and by the Los Angeles Dodgers the following month.
He hit .292 with 36 RBIs in 315 at-bats over 108 games in 2017, but spent much of this year at Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre and batted .280 with seven RBIs in 100 at-bats over 41 games for the Yankees.
Also, the Cubs and left-hander Kyle Ryan have agreed to one-year contract.
The 27-year-old Ryan was 1-2 with a 2.86 ERA in eight starts and 14 relief appearances for Triple-A Iowa this year last year. He was 8-6 with a 3.87 ERA in 86 games for the Detroit Tigers from 2014-17.