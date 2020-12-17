SPORTS DIGEST: VU announces spring football schedule

College football
VU announces schedule: Valparaiso's 2021 spring schedule has been set. The six-game Pioneer Football League slate kicks off March 13 at Dayton. VU hosts Drake on March 20, Butler on March 27 then finishes a road game against Morehead State (April 3), a home game vs. San Diego (April 10) and a road finale vs. Marist (April 17). Start times, spectator policies and broadcast information will be released at a later date. The current schedule is subject to change.
Valparaiso adds six recruits: Valparaiso added six recruits during this week's early-signing period. The list includes defensive lineman George Trojanek (Carpentersville, Illinois), defensive end Max Kobs (Omaha, Nebraska), safety Colin Graves (Seattle), defensive tackle Julian Boley (Bowling Green, Kentucky), linebacker Jake Birmingham (River Forest, Illinois) and linebacker Ayden Davison (New Hope, Minnesota). Trojanek was a four-year varsity letter winner in high school, earning all-conference and second-team all-area honors. Kobs was a two-year starter and three-year letter winner at Creighton Prep. Graves was a three-year varsity letter winner and earned second-team all-league honors at free safety. Boley was a four-year letter winner at South Warren, where he achieved academic all-state and first-team defensive all-conference honors. Birmingham served as a three-year captain at Oak Park and River Forest High School. Davison was a three-year letter winner at Robbinsdale Cooper, where he earned all-area honorable mention and all-district honorable mention.
Pro golf
Thomson shoots 65, leads season finale: With brother Curtis back at her side at Tiburon Golf Club, Lexi Thompson shot a 7-under 65 on Thursday to take the first-round lead in the LPGA Tour's CME Group Tour Championship. Curtis, a Korn Ferry Tour player, also caddied for his sister in 2018 when she won the season-ending event. “If we’re both home we are always playing golf together and joking around,” Thompson said. "It’s great to have him out here. I really appreciate him helping me out and keeping me loose out there. Whether I play good or bad, he always keeps a smile on my face.” On Thursday after early morning rain, Thompson birdied five of the first seven holes. She played the next nine holes in even par with a birdie and a bogey, then birdied the final two holes. The 11-time LPGA Tour had her lowest score of the year a week after missing the cut in Houston in the U.S. Women's Open.
