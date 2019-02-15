College baseball
Valpo falls in season opener: Chase Dawson (Andrean), Patrick Donohue, Blake Billinger and Brent Jones each had singles Friday, but Valparaiso lost its season opener 6-0 to Lipscomb.
Auto racing
Tirico chosen to host NBC's inaugural Indy 500 coverage: NBC Sports announced Friday that Mike Tirico will anchor the network's inaugural Indianapolis 500 coverage on May 26, giving him his first glimpse at the largest single-day crowd to attend a sporting event anywhere in the world.
"I am thrilled to join our team as we cover one of America's iconic sporting events," Tirico said in a statement released by the company. "Having long enjoyed the Greatest Spectacle in Racing as a viewer, it will be fabulous to see it in person for the first time."
The announcement comes exactly 100 days before the Memorial Day weekend race.
It also represents a major shift.
ABC televised the previous 54 races, but this season NBC and NBC Sports Network became the exclusive broadcast partner of the IndyCar Series. Naturally, company executives figured their marquee announcer was the best fit to call IndyCar's biggest race.
Pro football
Judge says Hernandez's child can't sue NFL over brain disease: The 6-year-old daughter of the late NFL player Aaron Hernandez missed a 2014 deadline to opt out of the league's concussion settlement and can't separately pursue a $20 million suit over his diagnosis of a degenerative brain disease, a judge ruled.
Yet Hernandez's death in 2017 came too late for his family to seek up to $4 million in compensation for suicides related to chronic traumatic encephalopathy under the class action settlement.
Hernandez spent three years with the New England Patriots before his 2013 arrest on the first of three homicide charges. The Patriots terminated his $40 million contract, and he never returned to the NFL.
U.S. District Judge Anita Brody in Philadelphia — where lawsuits were consolidated alleging the NFL hid what it knew about the risks of concussion injuries — ruled Thursday that he effectively was retired and therefore, along with his family, bound by the class action settlement for NFL retirees.
Under terms of the concussion settlement, the judge said, "The crux of the issue is whether Hernandez was 'seeking active employment' as an NFL football player as of July 7, 2014. He was not. On this date, Hernandez had been imprisoned — without bail — for nearly a year."
Wildlfe
Sports groups back plan for keeping carp out of Great Lakes: Hunting and fishing groups have teamed up to support a plan for preventing Asian carp from reaching the Great Lakes.
They have formed the Great Lakes Conservation Coalition, which will push for funding of a strategy proposed by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers.
The $778 million plan calls for installing technologies such as noisemakers and a water-flushing lock at the Brandon Road Lock and Dam in Joliet, Illinois, to prevent the carp from migrating upstream to Lake Michigan.
Scientists say the invasive fish could out-compete native species if they become established in the lake.