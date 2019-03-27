College baseball
Valparaiso falls to Ball State: Sam Shaikin had a home run and three RBIs Wednesday, but Valparaiso lost 14-8 to Ball State.
Chase Dawson (Andrean) was 2 for 4 with two RBIs and a run scored. Blake Billinger was 2 for 5 with an RBI. Patrick Donohue had a double and two RBIs. Riley Dent added a triple.
College
Gate at Purdue's stadium to honor superfan Tyler Trent: A memorial gate leading to the student section entrance of Purdue University's football stadium will be built to honor Tyler Trent, the school's superfan and cancer activist who died in January.
University President Mitch Daniels announced plans Wednesday for the permanent memorial at Ross-Ade Stadium for Trent, who died on Jan. 1 at age 20 following a battle with bone cancer. The Tyler Trent Memorial Gate will be erected before the start of the fall football season.
Trent became a social media star with his positive attitude and determination to live every day to the fullest.
Daniels also announced the first recipient of the Tyler Trent Courage and Resilience Award, a memorial scholarship in Trent's name. The scholarship goes to Sean P. English, a freshman from Northville, Michigan.
Prep baseball
Schmack leads SC over Wheeler: Kyle Schmack tossed six scoreless innings with 13 strikeouts and added two hits, including a double, to lead South Central to a 3-0 win over Wheeler.
Teammate Carson Husmann had a solo home run and two runs scored.
Prep softball
Megan Reed leads Slicers rout: Megan Reed had two home runs and five RBIs to lead LaPorte to a 12-2 five-inning Duneland Athletic Conference win over Michigan City.
MaCayla Boone had fived strikeouts in five innings for the Slicers. Shelby Linn was 2 for 3 with two RBIs. Emily Samuelson was 3 for 3 with two RBIs.
College football
VU announces spring schedule, sets spring game: Valparaiso announced its spring slate.
The first of 15 spring practices will be held on March 30. The annual spring game will take place on April 27 at Brown Field, before the 15th and final practice on April 29.
The spring game is open to the public, while those wishing to attend practice should contact Dena Smiley at Dena.Smiley@valpo.edu.
The spring game will be followed by an alumni reception and cookout for parents and incoming freshmen. The game will feature an offense vs. defense format with a modified scoring system. The start time of the game has not yet been determined and will be announced at a later date.
American touts ESPN deal as similar to conference network: American Athletic Conference Commissioner Mike Aresco says the league's new media rights deal with ESPN gives the AAC a platform similar to having its own branded network.
The American and ESPN announced Wednesday a 12-year agreement that runs through the 2031-32 school year.
Financial terms were not disclosed, but previous media reports put the total value of the deal at $1 billion, paying each school about $7 million per year. AAC and ESPN's previous six-year deal, which expires in 2020, allowed the league to distribute about $2 million per year to the school.
The new deal puts more than 1,000 events per season exclusively on ESPN-plus, the network's new digital subscription service, including about 30 football games and 135 men's basketball games. Currently, ESPN-plus costs $4.99 per month.