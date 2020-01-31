SPORTS DIGEST: VU falls in MVC play

Women's basketball

VU falls in MVC play: Grace Hales scored a team-high 15 points Friday, but Valparaiso lost 87-66 at Drake in Missouri Valley Conference play. Addison Stoller added 13 points, while Caitlin Morrison had 10. The Crusaders were outscored 41-16 in the second and third quarters combined.

Pro basketball

Bulls' Carter Jr. earns honor: Bulls center Wendell Carter Jr. was named to the U.S. Team for the 2020 NBA Rising Stars game in Chicago, but he will not play due to an injury. Pelicans forward Zion Williamson replaces Carter on the roster. Carter has not played for the Bulls since sustaining a sprained right ankle on Jan. 6. Carter is not expected to return to game action until after the All-Star break. This is the third straight season and fourth in the last five in which the Bulls have had at least one player named to this event.

Pro baseball