SPORTS DIGEST: VU falls in MVC play

Women's basketball
VU falls in MVC play: Grace Hales scored a team-high 15 points Friday, but Valparaiso lost 87-66 at Drake in Missouri Valley Conference play. Addison Stoller added 13 points, while Caitlin Morrison had 10. The Crusaders were outscored 41-16 in the second and third quarters combined.
Pro basketball
Bulls' Carter Jr. earns honor: Bulls center Wendell Carter Jr. was named to the U.S. Team for the 2020 NBA Rising Stars game in Chicago, but he will not play due to an injury. Pelicans forward Zion Williamson replaces Carter on the roster. Carter has not played for the Bulls since sustaining a sprained right ankle on Jan. 6. Carter is not expected to return to game action until after the All-Star break. This is the third straight season and fourth in the last five in which the Bulls have had at least one player named to this event.
Pro baseball
Former White Sox minor leaguer charged with rape: A former White Sox minor leaguer who went on to coach a South Dakota youth team after his playing career ended has been charged with sexually assaulting a child and possession child pornography. Juan Thomas Jr., a first-baseman and right fielder who rose as high as Triple-A, was charged Wednesday in Lincoln County, South Dakota, with one count of raping a child younger than 13 and 10 counts of child porn possession. Thomas, 48, pleaded not guilty to the charges, the Argus Leader reported. It's unclear how Thomas is connected to the child, said Lincoln County State's Attorney Thomas Wollman, who asked for the public's help in identifying any other possible victims. The White Sox drafted Thomas in the 10th round of 1991 amateur draft, and he went on to be a four-time minor league All-Star, hitting 303 career home runs in 14 seasons of pro baseball.
Ticket broker, 2 White Sox employees are accused of fraud: A ticket broker and two White Sox employees are accused of fraudulently selling thousands of tickets to the team’s games, generating close to $1 million for themselves, federal prosecutors revealed Friday. Great Tickets owner Bruce Lee of Chicago is charged with wire fraud and money laundering. Sox employee James Costello is charged with wire fraud and employee William O’Neil is charged with lying to the FBI about giving Lee complimentary White Sox tickets without the team’s knowledge. The indictment alleges Costello, 66, and O’Neil, 51, both of New Lenox, generated thousands of White Sox tickets without the team’s knowledge and gave them to Lee, 34, in exchange for unspecified amounts of cash.
Around the horn
Zach LaVine scored a team-high 22 points, but the Bulls lost 133-118 to the Nets. ... J.B. Holmes carded a 6-under 65 Friday at TPC Scottsdale on his opening nine and owns a 1-shot lead at the Waste Management Phoenix Open. ... Stephen Ames shot a 3-under 69 to take a three-stroke lead into the final round of the PGA Tour Champions' Morocco Champions event.