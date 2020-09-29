SPORTS DIGEST: VU finishes fifth at Flyer Intercollegiate

Women's golf

VU finishes fifth at Flyer Intercollegiate: Rosalyn Leitner finished third overall in Valparaiso's season opener during the Flyer Intercollegiate at Cog Hill Golf & Country Club in Lemont, Illinois. Leitner carded an 84 for a two-day total of 159. The Crusaders placed fifth as a team with a 682.

College

Purdue suspends 13 athletes: Purdue suspended 13 athletes for violating the Protect Purdue Pledge by attending a party Saturday in a residence hall. The students must vacate the dormitory by Wednesday though they can file an appeal. All of the athletes compete in winter or spring sports, athletic department spokeswoman Kassidie Blackstock confirmed. Blackstock declined to identify which teams will be affected. It’s the second time Purdue has suspended a group of students for not following the school’s COVID-19 guidelines. The university suspended 36 students on Aug. 20. “On one hand, we are glad to have had only two of this type of incident in six weeks,” Purdue President Mitch Daniels said in a statement. “But we will deal with any such violation with firmness. The fact that this episode involved student-athletes can make no difference. At Purdue, we have one set of rules for everyone.”

Softball

Osterman named 1st Athletes Unlimited champion: Team USA pitcher Cat Osterman is the first Athletes Unlimited softball champion. The league crowned her its individual champion Monday based on points scored in games played during a five-week season played in a bubble at a sports complex in Rosemont, Illinois. The 37-year-old left-hander compiled 2,408 points, followed by Jessica Warren, Victoria Hayward and Erika Piancastelli. Osterman retired in 2015 and returned in 2018 for a chance to play in the Olympics. She valued the chance to get high-level competition again, especially during a pandemic. And she appreciated the chance to re-connect with the players and fans; all 30 games were broadcast or streamed through various partners. “I think this was an incredibly important opportunity for not only us athletes, but also giving the fans a sense of normal, being able to watch their favorite athletes play,” she said.

