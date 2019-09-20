College football
VU game time moved up: Valparaiso’s game at Truman State has been moved up to 3 p.m. Saturday in hopes of avoiding weather delays. The Truman State Athletic Department announced the time change due to an unfavorable weather forecast for Saturday evening in Kirksville, Missouri.
'Hopalong' Cassady, Ohio State Heisman winner, dies at 85: Howard "Hopalong" Cassady, the 1955 Heisman Trophy winner at Ohio State and running back for the Detroit Lions, died Friday. He was 85. He died in Tampa, Florida, his longtime home, the university said. Cassady also played baseball at Ohio State and was a longtime coach in the New York Yankees organization. It was the late owner and friend George Steinbrenner who was the first to tell Cassady he had won the Heisman. Cassady was elected to the College Football Hall of Fame in 1979. He held school records for career rushing yards, all-purpose yards and scoring when he left Ohio State.
Women's volleyball
VU splits play in South Dakota: Brittany Anderson (Bishop Noll) combined for 72 assists as Valparaiso split a pair of matches. Anderson had 30 assists in a 25-20, 25-22, 25-13 win over South Dakota State. She had 42 in a 25-23, 20-25, 25-17, 25-22 loss to Kansas City. Peyton McCarthy totaled 27 kills for the Crusaders (5-7). Jillie Grant added 20 kills. Rylee Cookerly had 26 total digs.
Men's basketball
SSC hires assistants: Antonne Samuels, Cobri Gilbert and Tevin Parker have been hired as assistant coaches at South Suburban College. Samuels enters his first season as an assistant coach for the Bulldogs. Samuels worked at Chicago State from 2016-18. Cobri Gilbert was an assistant coach at Orr Academy, which has won three straight IHSA Class 2A state titles. Parker played for the Bulldogs in the 2013-14 and 2014-15 seasons. He then went on to play at Calumet College and graduated in 2018.
Pro football
Patriots release Antonio Brown: Antonio Brown was released by the New England Patriots on Friday after a second woman accused him of sexual misconduct — the third team in seven months to tire of the off-field behavior that has overshadowed his accomplishments as one of the NFL's most prolific receivers for a decade. The defending Super Bowl champions announced the move in a statement emailed to reporters, three minutes after Brown posted on Twitter: "Thank you for the opportunity @Patriots #GoWinIt." Already facing a civil suit claiming that he raped a former trainer, Brown was accused in a Sports Illustrated story published on Monday of exposing himself to an artist he hired to paint a mural at his home. He has denied both allegations. But the Patriots cut ties with the four-time All-Pro after just one game. The statement attributed to "a Patriots spokesperson" said, in its entirety: "The New England Patriots are releasing Antonio Brown. We appreciate the hard work of many people over the past 11 days, but we feel that it is best to move in a different direction at this time."