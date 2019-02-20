Men's golf
VU's Toman wins MVC honor: Valpo freshman Charlie Toman was named the Missouri Valley Conference's Golfer of the Week.
Toman finished tied for ninth for the Crusaders at The Invitational at Savannah Harbor, carding a 217 over 54 holes on Saturday and Sunday. For the tournament, he had 37 pars and nine birdies. It was his first top 10 collegiate finish.
This marks the second MVC Golfer of the Week honor of Toman’s young career as he garnered the award on Sept. 5 for his performance in his first collegiate tournament, the Turning Stone Tiger Intercollegiate. Toman has earned honors for his fall and spring college debuts.
College baseball
Changes made to VU's schedule: With heavy rain in the forecast for Jonesboro, Arkansas, this weekend, Valparaiso has announced a change of plans regarding this weekend’s series at Arkansas State.
Valpo and Arkansas State will open the series with a doubleheader beginning at 1 p.m. on Sunday, then the three-game set concludes with a noon start on Monday. The series was originally slated for Friday, Saturday and Sunday.
Youth baseball
Munster Challenger baseball to hold registration: Munster Challenger baseball will hold their registration through April 13. This league was established to enable individuals (school age to adult; boys and girls) with intellectual and physical disabilities to enjoy the game of baseball. Registration will be held at 7:30 p.m. Feb. 21 at Scott Middle School, 3635 173rd St., Hammond (Door G) and 7 p.m. Feb. 22 at Scott Middle School (Door C). Registration form is available online at http://munsterlittleleague.org/wp-content/uploads/2019/02/Challenger-2019-Registration.pdf.
College basketball
IU Northwest moves up in both NAIA top 25 polls: Indiana Northwest's men's and women's basketball programs both moved up in the final regular season NAIA Top 25 National Coaches Polls.
The RedHawk men (23-6), who have already established a new program record for wins, rose two spots from No. 23 to No. 21. They will be the top overall seed in the A.I.I. Conference Tournament. IUN faces No. 8 seed Lincoln Christian University (Illinois) in the quarterfinals in Lincoln, Illinois.
The RedHawks women (24-6) jumped five sports from No. 23 to No. 18 following their decisive 75-51 win at No. 21 Saint Xavier. They will be the No. 2 seed and play No. 7 Washington Adventist (Maryland) at 3 p.m. Friday n the quarterfinals, which are also in Lincoln.
Indiana AD calls students' profane chant 'embarrassing': Indiana athletic director Fred Glass called the profane chant directed at Purdue center Matt Haarms during Tuesday night's game "embarrassing."
Haarms first drew the crowd's wrath when he locked arms with Indiana center De'Ron Davis. After Haarms landed on the court, the refs assessed a foul to each player late in the first half
The Hoosiers' student section continued booing Haarms throughout the game and broke into the chant multiple times — something Haarms acknowledged motivated him. Haarms' tie-breaking tip-in with 3.2 seconds left was the difference in Purdue's 48-46 victory.
Boilermakers coach Matt Painter said he did not hear the chant, but Glass did and wasn't happy about it. In a three-paragraph statement sent to students Wednesday, Glass thanked them for showing up and cheering hard but noted it "reflected poorly on you and Indiana University."
"Knock off the profane chants, and please help those around you to do the same," he said. "You and Indiana University are better than that."