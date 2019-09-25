College
VU homecoming kickoff luncheon set for Friday: Homecoming festivities will get underway on Friday afternoon as Valparaiso will host its kickoff luncheon with coach Landon Fox ahead of this weekend’s events. A celebration of 100 years of Valpo football and the 50th anniversary of the 1969 conference championship season will begin on Friday in the Christopher Center Community Room. Online registration has closed, but in-person registration will be available beginning at 10:30 a.m. on Friday in the Harre Union. The luncheon will run from noon to 1:30 p.m. and serve as a precursor to Saturday’s 1 p.m. homecoming football game against the University of Charleston.
Nets' Kyrie Irving has facial fracture after getting elbowed: Kyrie Irving is hurt before his Nets career even begins. Irving sustained a left side facial fracture after being elbowed during a pickup game, and the Nets said Wednesday the All-Star point guard is listed as day to day. Irving was hurt Tuesday in one of the final workouts before the team opens training camp. The injury came less than an hour before general manager Sean Marks and coach Kenny Atkinson were scheduled to address the media, and Atkinson instead skipped the press conference to accompany Irving for evaluation. Irving was signed in July after two seasons in Boston. He has had to wear a mask previously during games to protect a facial fracture, including early in the 2017-18 season after he was elbowed by former teammate Aron Baynes.
New sponsor but Russia doping woes linger for re-elected Coe: With a lucrative sponsorship deal to open his second term, Sebastian Coe has one hope for the next four years leading track and field. "Not to be dominated by Russia," the IAAF president said after being re-elected unopposed on Wednesday. "It has been a tough four years. There is no point being naïve or coy about that." And the Russia doping issues are not going to be wiped from the slate soon. The country's ban from the IAAF for operating a systematic doping scheme was extended by the governing body's congress just before all 203 delegates endorsed the 62-year-old Coe's mandate for a second term. When the world championships open in Doha on Friday, the only Russians competing will do so without their country's flag or uniform in the Khalifa International Stadium. One current world champion, the high jumper Mariya Lasitskene, is among the 30 Russians. There are 11 more Russian neutral athletes competing than at the 2017 world championships in London when Russia was first excluded as the IAAF set a rigorous benchmark for punishing doping that other sports have shied away from. But convicting more cheats could be tougher after an IAAF taskforce earlier this week flagged up apparent tampering in data from Moscow's anti-doping lab, with suspicious results apparently deleted or altered — even after Russia had already been punished for earlier cover-up attempts.